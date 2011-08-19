TEXT-Fitch affirms FCC Proudreed Properties 2005

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCC Proudreed Properties 2005's ratings, as follows:

EUR202.2m Class A (FR0010247577): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR56.8m Class B (FR0010247585): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR28.4m Class C (FR0010247593): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR28.4m Class D (FR0010247601): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR28.4m Class E (FR0010247619): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

The affirmation of all classes of notes, and the revision of the Outlook of the Class B to D notes, reflect the stable performance of the transaction since Fitch's last rating action in September 2010.

The properties securing both loans were revalued in December 2010, showing less than a 2% change in market value compared to 12 months earlier. Seven properties have been released since Fitch's last rating action: five from the France Paris loan and two from the Proudreed loan, leaving collateral comprising 75 and 25 properties, respectively.

Although interest coverage has fallen, this is due to rising interest rates. Since hedging consists of a combination of caps (for 70% of each loan balance) and swaps (30%), there is some exposure to interest rate volatility below the cap strike rate. This is not material to credit quality, with interest coverage ratios both in excess of 3x. Occupancy levels remain within the range that would be expected for these types of assets (7% and 14%) and show slight improvements.

Despite a solid operating performance and double-digit gross debt yields, the sheer size of the France Paris loan (EUR255.9m) may complicate efforts to refinance it in time for loan maturity in 2014. Nevertheless, Fitch does not expect losses on either loan.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.