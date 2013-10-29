Fitch: JPM Settlement Sets High Bar for Future FHFA Deals

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 29 (Fitch) JP Morgan Chase's (JPM) $4 billion
settlement with
the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) sets a relatively high
bar for other
banks seeking to reach similar agreements, according to Fitch.
Settlements by the larger institutions named in the complaint
may pave the way
for more deals. However, we also believe that other banks
involved in the FHFA
litigation may need to increase the size of their litigation
reserves to reflect
the comparative amounts of recent settlements.
JPM's settlement represents close to 12% of the approximately
$33 billion
original face value of the private-label, mortgage-backed
securities (PLS) cited
in the FHFA complaint. These include securities issued by JPM,
Bear Stearns and
Washington Mutual. The relative size of the settlement is only
slightly lower
than UBS's $885 million payment earlier this year, which
represented roughly 14%
of the original face value.
In our view, these amounts are substantial, particularly given
the level of
to-date losses on the underlying PLS. This reflects the more
aggressive stance
taken by the federal government in resolving litigation against
the banks
involving precrisis matters.
Fitch believes that Bank of America (BofA) has the largest
potential exposure
out of the 17 banks cited in FHFA's lawsuits. Including
securities issued by
Countrywide and Merrill Lynch, the bank has approximately $57
billion in
original face value of PLS cited by FHFA. It is challenging to
estimate the
exposure for any individual institution, and BofA's other
mortgage-related
negotiations and settlements may also influence the outcome of
this litigation.
However, using the JPM and UBS settlements as a proxy, Fitch
estimates BofA's
figure could range between $5 billion and $8 billion, should the
bank decide to
settle. We do not believe a settlement of this size would affect
BofA's current
ratings.
Most institutions do not provide detailed information on the
size of litigation
reserves, making it difficult to project future reserve
increases. JPM has
recently disclosed $23 billion of litigation reserves as of
Sept. 30, 2013,
including a $9.3 billion provision added in third-quarter 2013.
Proceeds from the settlements are paid directly to Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac,
which pay out most of their net income to the Treasury in the
form of a
dividend.
For additional thoughts on the potential size of future
settlements, see the
special report, "Global Banks: FHFA Lawsuit Settlements," dated
Aug. 14, 2013,
at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Banks: FHFA Lawsuit Settlements
here
