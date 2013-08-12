RPT-Fitch: Largest post-recession drop for U.S. CMBS delinquencies

Aug 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
A spate of dispositions from a single CMBS transaction resulted in the largest drop in U.S.
CMBS delinquencies since the end of the recession, according to the latest monthly index results
from Fitch Ratings.
CMBS late-pays fell 40 basis points (bps) last month to 6.78% (from 7.18% in
June). Leading the fall were ORIX asset sales from the LB-UBS 2007-C2
transaction, which alone accounted for $759 million (in stated loan balance) of
dispositions. Following these sales, the delinquency rate is now 2.23 percentage
points below its July 2011 peak of 9.01%.
The ORIX sales helped drive delinquency rates for all major property types down
last month. Delinquencies on office loans, a recent underperformer, stood out by
falling nearly 60 bps month-over-month.
CMBS loans becoming delinquent also continued to diminish in size. The average
loan size of new entrants in July was just $8.5 million, with only four loans
over $25 million entering the index.
Current and previous delinquency rates are as follows:
--Industrial: 9.56% (from 9.77% in June);
--Hotel: 8.04% (from 8.35%);
--Office: 7.59% (from 8.18%);
--Multifamily: 7.41% (from 7.59%);
--Retail: 6.37% (from 6.74%).
