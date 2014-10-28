Fitch: Litigation Provisions Wipe Out UBS AG's Otherwise Strong 3Q14 Earnings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says at UBS AG's (UBS; A/Stable/a) CHF1.8bn provision charge for litigation, regulatory and similar matters resulted in a pre-tax loss for 3Q14 despite a strong underlying performance in all businesses during the quarter. In Fitch's view, these results highlight UBS's material exposure to conduct risks, but also the bank's ability to date to absorb these risks and its improved underlying performance. UBS's regulatory common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio improved during 3Q14 despite the large charge, due to further risk-weighted assets (RWA) reduction. The results have no immediate effect on UBS's ratings. For 3Q14 UBS reported a CHF424m pre-tax loss adjusted for fair value of own debt changes (CHF61m gain in 3Q14), net restructuring charges (CHF176m), impairment of financial investments (CHF48m) and a positive earnings accrual related to changes to a retiree benefit plan (CHF33m). Excluding provisions for litigation and regulatory matters (CHF1,836m in 3Q14), net loss associated with funding valuation adjustments (FVA) implementation (CHF267m) and small receivables impairment (CHF26m), UBS's adjusted pre-tax profit would have been CHF1,653m, up 54% yoy and 10% qoq. This translated into a 13% adjusted pre-tax profit return on equity in 3Q14. UBS reported a CHF763m net profit in 3Q14 as the pre-tax loss was more than offset by net deferred tax benefits due to CHF1,420m deferred tax assets recognition, which related to improved profit forecasts mainly in the US entities. However, the net deferred tax asset recognition will have no effect on fully-loaded Basel III CET1 capital until the profits are realised. The CHF1,836m provision, of which CHF1,687m were booked in the investment bank (IB), illustrates UBS's material exposure to litigation and regulatory costs. We expect further conduct costs at UBS and at most of its peers as regulators and other authorities continue to investigate various cases. We consider UBS's solid capital should be able to absorb significant non-recurring items, and the bank had CHF3,469m provisions for litigation and similar matters on its balance sheet at end-3Q14. However, any losses material enough to dent the bank's capital ratios more than temporarily or risks that tarnish the bank's franchise would put UBS's Viability Rating and Issuer Default Ratings under pressure. UBS's global wealth management franchise continued to generate more than half of its underlying pre-tax profit in 3Q14, which underpins the bank's ratings. In wealth management (WM), UBS reported an adjusted pre-tax profit of CHF767m in 3Q14, up 14% qoq excluding litigation and regulatory costs, which were high in 2Q14. Net new money (NNM) inflows (4.2% of assets under management - AuM - on an annualised basis) continued to be firmly within the bank's 3%-5% target range, underpinned by strong growth in Asia Pacific (13% annualised NNM growth rate). The bank also reported positive NNM in Europe after several quarters of outflows. Gross margin on WM's AuM improved 2bp qoq to 86bp. The gross margin benefited from re-pricing and increased mandate sales, and increased market volatility in the latter part of the quarter helped transaction-based income. UBS's global wealth management franchise is complemented by its US onshore wealth management (WMA) and global asset management (GAM) businesses, which continued to perform well with adjusted pre-tax profit up 9% and 41% qoq respectively. In WMA, continued growth in lending, in line with UBS's strategy, boosted net interest income, and the division also benefited from higher NNM inflows of CHF11bn (CHF5bn excluding dividend and interests or 1.9% annualised growth rate) compared with previous quarters. We expect UBS's retail and corporate banking business to also generate strong recurring earnings (CHF446m adjusted pre-tax profit in 3Q14, up 22% qoq on lower litigation charges and 7% yoy), but despite a slight uptick in the net interest margin in the quarter, revenue growth will remain subdued as interest rates remain low. Performance in retail and corporate banking is helped by very low loan impairment charges, which are likely to remain modest despite a gradual increase in 3Q14. UBS's IB reported CHF494m underlying pre-tax profit in 3Q14, excluding the litigation provision and the net loss associated with FVA implementation (CHF12m). As expected, this was slightly below 2Q14 results, reflecting seasonality, but significantly above the CHF337m adjusted pre-tax profit in 3Q13. The 3Q14 results translated into a robust 27% underlying pre-tax return on allocated equity. UBS's corporate client solutions division (underwriting and advisory services) income benefited from strong volumes in equity and debt issuance during the quarter, and revenue increased 46% yoy. Compared with the previous quarter, however, revenue declined as activity was seasonally weaker, in line with market trends. Equities sales and trading revenue increased 2% yoy to CHF884m and remained flat qoq as a CHF48m impairment of an investment was more than offset by strong performance in equity finance. Unlike many of its peers that have reported results to date, UBS saw a 7% yoy decline in fixed income sales and trading revenue as stronger results in foreign exchange and rates trading were not sufficient to offset weaker results in credit. We expect the performance of UBS's non-core and legacy portfolio to remain volatile with losses booked largely depending on market conditions and the speed of asset disposals and wind-downs. The division reported a CHF603m pre-tax loss in 3Q14, which was mainly caused by a CHF252m charge from the effect of FVA implementation. RWA in the portfolio declined by CHF10bn in the quarter to CHF42bn. Despite the pre-tax loss, UBS's fully-applied CET1 ratio improved by 20bp to a solid 13.7% at end-3Q14, which is the highest among the bank's global trading and universal bank peers and a rating strength. During the quarter, RWA decreased to CHF219bn, largely because of lower RWA in the non-core and legacy portfolios and a decrease in incremental RWA for operational risk in IB. UBS's leverage ratio, including Tier 2 instruments according to Swiss regulation, stood unchanged at 4.2% on a 'fully loaded' basis at end-3Q14. Excluding Tier 2 instruments, the bank's leverage ratio would have stood at 3.1%, which is broadly in line with European peers, but remains below the leverage ratios of large US banks. Liquidity remained sound, and UBS issued CHF8.8bn senior debt during 3Q14. The bank reported a stronger Basel III liquidity coverage ratio at 128% at end-September 2014, compared with 117% at end-June 2014. UBS's Basel III net stable funding ratio also improved, to 107%, at end-3Q14 from 105% at end-2Q14. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.