公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 2日 星期一

MOVES-Fitch names Jeff Horvath as compliance chief

Nov 2 Fitch Ratings said it had appointed Deutsche Bank executive Jeff Horvath as its chief compliance officer.

Horvath, who spent 14 years in various senior compliance roles at Deutsche Bank, will report to John Olert, chief risk officer, Fitch said on Monday. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

