Fitch: No Impact on Swiss Auto Lease Ratings From GEMB's Proposed IPO

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is no impact
on the Swiss
Auto Lease transactions' ratings from GE Money Bank AG's (GEMB,
not rated)
announcement of its intention to apply for the listing of all of
its issued and
outstanding registered shares, in accordance with the main
standard on the SIX
Swiss Exchange and to offer the majority of its shares in an
initial public
offering. GEMB is currently indirectly owned by GE Capital
Corporation.
GEMB is the seller and servicer for Swiss Auto Lease 2013-1 GmbH
and Swiss Auto
Lease 2012-1 GmbH. We do not expect the planned public offering
of GEMB to
affect the ratings of the notes of either transaction as there
is limited direct
exposure to GEMB. In addition, the servicing facilitator
together with the
liquidity provided by the reserve fund adequately addresses
servicing continuity
and mitigates the payment disruption risk.
Fitch does not expect that the planned public offering will lead
to a change in
the servicing and collection policy. In addition, the servicer
is covenanted to
inform Fitch of any material changes to its policies.
The proposed listing and initial public offering is expected to
take place in
Q413, subject to market conditions.
Contact:
Omer Onal
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1570
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Joanne Wong
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1077
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.