Fitch: No Rating Impact from Credit Suisse's Planned Switch to Soft Bullet

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Credit Suisse's (CS) potential introduction of extendible maturities on its mortgage covered bond programme will have no immediate rating impact. The proposed change is contingent on investor approval. CS is seeking investor consent for the implementation of a 12-month extendible maturity for seven of the eight outstanding bond series issued with fixed scheduled maturity dates. The remaining hard bullet series has a scheduled maturity date of March 2015 and is not part of the consent solicitation. In Fitch's view the proposed change would reduce liquidity risk for the covered bonds programme as a whole. Extendible maturities create a time period during which liquidity can be raised from the cover pool should the issuer be insolvent. However, we do not expect the change to affect the ratings of the covered bonds. The current Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) would remain unchanged at '3' (moderate high risk). The D-Cap is driven by a dual weak link, the liquidity gaps and systemic risk component as well as the systemic alternative management component. While the introduction of the 12-month extendible maturity and at the same time the removal of the pre-maturity test are likely to improve Fitch`s assessment of the first component, they will have no impact on the second component, leaving the overall D-Cap unchanged. Fitch, however, notes that the changes could positively impact the break-even asset percentage (AP) levels corresponding to the current covered bonds rating (AAA) as maturity mismatches and the need to liquidate assets could decrease. Therefore Fitch will conduct a full analysis if the amendments are put in place. Fitch does not view this planned modification as a default or distressed debt exchange, (see 'Distressed Debt Exchange' dated 30 June 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). This is because the new provisions are not aimed at preventing an imminent default of any covered bond issuer and would only be implemented if they are approved by 75% of investors CS's covered bonds were all hard bullet until the bank started to issue bonds with extendible maturities out of its mortgage covered bond programme in 2014. The eight hard bullet series are subject to nine-month pre-maturity tests. The hard bullet bonds account for about 89% of the bank's EUR11bn-equivalent of outstanding covered bonds. At present more than half of covered bonds programmes rated by Fitch include extendible maturities, with the 12-month extension being the most frequently observed. The maturity characteristics of all programmes publicly rated by Fitch can be found in the appendix of the special report "Covered Bonds with Extendible Maturities", available on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Jan Seemann, CFA Director +49 69 7680 76 112 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM Associate Director +49 69 7680 76 131 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.