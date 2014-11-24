Fitch: No Rating Impact from Credit Suisse's Planned Switch to Soft Bullet

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Credit
Suisse's (CS)
potential introduction of extendible maturities on its mortgage
covered bond
programme will have no immediate rating impact. The proposed
change is
contingent on investor approval.
CS is seeking investor consent for the implementation of a
12-month extendible
maturity for seven of the eight outstanding bond series issued
with fixed
scheduled maturity dates. The remaining hard bullet series has a
scheduled
maturity date of March 2015 and is not part of the consent
solicitation.
In Fitch's view the proposed change would reduce liquidity risk
for the covered
bonds programme as a whole. Extendible maturities create a time
period during
which liquidity can be raised from the cover pool should the
issuer be
insolvent. However, we do not expect the change to affect the
ratings of the
covered bonds.
The current Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) would remain unchanged at
'3' (moderate
high risk). The D-Cap is driven by a dual weak link, the
liquidity gaps and
systemic risk component as well as the systemic alternative
management
component. While the introduction of the 12-month extendible
maturity and at the
same time the removal of the pre-maturity test are likely to
improve Fitch`s
assessment of the first component, they will have no impact on
the second
component, leaving the overall D-Cap unchanged.
Fitch, however, notes that the changes could positively impact
the break-even
asset percentage (AP) levels corresponding to the current
covered bonds rating
(AAA) as maturity mismatches and the need to liquidate assets
could decrease.
Therefore Fitch will conduct a full analysis if the amendments
are put in place.
Fitch does not view this planned modification as a default or
distressed debt
exchange, (see 'Distressed Debt Exchange' dated 30 June 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com). This is because the new provisions are
not aimed at
preventing an imminent default of any covered bond issuer and
would only be
implemented if they are approved by 75% of investors
CS's covered bonds were all hard bullet until the bank started
to issue bonds
with extendible maturities out of its mortgage covered bond
programme in 2014.
The eight hard bullet series are subject to nine-month
pre-maturity tests. The
hard bullet bonds account for about 89% of the bank's
EUR11bn-equivalent of
outstanding covered bonds.
At present more than half of covered bonds programmes rated by
Fitch include
extendible maturities, with the 12-month extension being the
most frequently
observed. The maturity characteristics of all programmes
publicly rated by Fitch
can be found in the appendix of the special report "Covered
Bonds with
Extendible Maturities", available on www.fitchratings.com.
