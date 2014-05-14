RPT-Fitch: Pharma M&A Highlights Key Themes of Scale, R&D Risk, Tax

(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Three main themes have emerged from the recent spate of
major pharmaceutical M&A, Fitch Ratings says. These are the quest for scale in
consumer healthcare, the need to manage increasing research and development
risks and the role of tax optimisation, which can be used to support high asset
price tags.
All three themes were reflected in the recent deal between Bayer and Merck
, which will create the No. 2 global player in consumer health. This increased
scale can improve operating efficiency through leverage in areas such as supply
chain logistics. The Bayer/Merck deal may have been in part a reaction to
increased competitive pressure from the asset swap between Novartis and
GlaxoSmithKline, which combined their consumer healthcare arms creating the new
global leader.
An associated cardio-vascular strategic collaboration between Bayer and Merck
will also enable joint product development with a view to lowering the risks
involved with bringing products to market. As the cost of developing new drugs
continues to increase as a result of continuing focus on value-based
assessments, R&D productivity will become increasingly important across the
sector.
An alternative approach to collaboration will be for companies to narrow the
scope of their research on a smaller number of therapeutic areas. This is
effectively what happened in the GSK/Novartis deal as Novartis acquired oncology
assets, where it is already strong, while handing over its vaccines business to
GSK, which is a leader in that field. In some cases reduced diversification
could be credit negative, but in the case of GSK and Novartis diversification
will remain satisfactory for the current rating.
The potential acquisition of Astra Zeneca by Pfizer would buck this trend
towards a targeted R&D consolidation by significantly deepening Pfizer's R&D
focus, and it is likely to be followed by a reassessment of the combined group's
core business and the potential divestment of operations that were seen as
non-core. A deal would be more predicated on the tax benefits for Pfizer and is
part of a broader trend of US companies using overseas acquisitions to apply
their significant cash reserves held overseas and shift their domicile to a
lower-tax country.
This tax benefit is creating political unease in the US and adds to political
concerns in the UK around intellectual property and jobs given Pfizer's
aggressive focus on costs in past deals. This makes it difficult to predict a
possible outcome, even if the potential for direct political intervention is
limited.
However, less aggressive attempts to structure deals tax efficiently are likely
to continue. In the case of Bayer, for example, the group's overall tax rate
will be lowered by structuring the transaction as an 'asset' rather than an
'entity' purchase.