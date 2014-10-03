Fitch Plans to Withdraw Zurich Insurance's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to
withdraw its ratings
on Zurich Insurance after a 30-day period beginning today for
commercial
reasons. The ratings are uncompensated and provided by Fitch as
a service to
investors.
Fitch rates Zurich Insurance and its subsidiaries as follows:
Zurich Insurance Company
--IFS rating 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
--Long-term IDR 'A+'; Stable Outlook
--Senior debt 'A+'
--Subordinated debt 'A-'
Zurich Finance (USA), Inc.
--Senior debt 'A+'
--Subordinated debt 'A-'
Zurich Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. senior debt 'A+'
Zurich Finance (UK) plc subordinated debt 'A-'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust II subordinated debt 'A-'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V subordinated debt 'A-'
Cloverie plc subordinated debt 'A-'
Fitch's ratings on Zurich Insurance are unsolicited. This
advance notice is
provided to permit further investor feedback to Fitch and for
the benefit of
users in managing their use of Fitch's ratings. Fitch reserves
the right in its
sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time
for any reason it
deems sufficient.
Fitch's last rating action for Zurich Insurance was on 3
December 2013, when the
ratings were affirmed. For additional information see 'Fitch
Affirms Zurich
Insurance Company IFS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable', which is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Andreas Wagenknecht
Director, BRM
+49 69 768 076 235
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.