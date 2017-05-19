Fitch Publishes 'BBB' Syngenta Rating, Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a 'BBB'
Foreign-Currency
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating on Syngenta AG following its
takeover by China
National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina; A-/Stable). At the
same time, Fitch
has published a Foreign-Currency Short-Term Issuer Default
Rating on the company
of 'F3' and a senior unsecured long-term rating of 'BBB'. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
The 'BBB' rating reflects Syngenta's high initial leverage of
over 5x FFO
adjusted net leverage, which Fitch forecasts to fall to around
4x by 2020. This
leverage is in line with a sub-investment-grade financial
profile, but the
rating is supported by Syngenta's strong business profile as a
market-leading
agro-chemical business and includes one notch of uplift to
reflect support from
ChemChina, with which we consider there to be a moderate linkage
overall. The
'F3' on Syngenta's short-term ratings is driven by the
short-term refinancing
need of the acquisition debt.
We believe that maintaining a high dividend payout will
constrain the group's
deleveraging capacity, especially in the context of a lacklustre
industry
environment, where FFO growth alone is unlikely to deliver the
needed debt
reduction. In our view, dividend flexibility will therefore be
imperative to
achieve a leverage profile consistent with an investment grade
rating by 2020.
The consolidation within the agrochemicals industry will bring
with it
opportunities to add to companies' portfolios and the need for
companies to
defend their existing market positions. Fitch does not see much
headroom for
further M&A under Syngenta's current rating and any significant
M&A that could
harm the deleveraging of Syngenta to expected levels would be
likely to have a
negative impact on the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Post-Transaction Leverage: ChemChina has announced closure
of its takeover
of Syngenta for USD44 billion (a USD465 all-cash offer) with all
regulatory
approvals in place and all conditions for closing satisfied,
including minor
divestments. The final financing structure comprises USD37.5
billion of equity
and debt raised in the ChemChina recourse group as well as
existing ChemChina
financial resources, and USD6.5 billion of debt raised at the
Syngenta recourse
group.
In total, this has led to an increase of over USD7.2 billion of
debt, including
transaction related cash outflows, at Syngenta and CNAC Saturn
(NL) BV (bidco)
pushing FFO adjusted net leverage well over 5x at FY17 and in
line with a
sub-investment grade company, forecast to decrease to below 4x
from 2020. The
strong internal cash generation and stability of cash flows, and
potential
flexibility through adjusting dividend payments mean we believe
these ratios,
when considered with the strong business profile would be
consistent with an
investment-grade rating. Failure to deleverage in line with
Fitch's expectations
would be likely to result in negative rating action.
One-Notch Parental Support: On closing, Syngenta will be 100%
owned by
ChemChina, itself 100% owned by the Chinese state (A+/Stable).
We consider there
to be a moderate linkage between Syngenta and ChemChina, and
apply a one-notch
uplift to the standalone rating of Syngenta for parental
support, which is
included in the IDR.
Legal ties will be weak, with no guarantees or cross-default
arrangements
between the entities. Operational overlaps and integration
potential will also
be limited. However, there will be indirect advantages in the
Chinese market
given ChemChina's strong relationships with the Ministry of
Agriculture and
other state vehicles. This includes a RMB3.5 billion annual R&D
capital
allocation over five years from Chinese state finance vehicle
SASAC to help
ChemChina's balance sheet and business integration, which will
ease pressure on
Syngenta's dividend. The size of the acquisition and Syngenta's
high
profitability mean it will be a major contributor to group
earnings, at around
35% of EBITDA.
Strategic Importance for ChemChina: The acquisition is important
to the aims of
ChemChina, increasing its high-technology and R&D content,
moving the product
mix of the group towards the more strategically important
agriculture sector,
and increasing the group's international presence. The
acquisition also serves
some of the aims of ChemChina's ultimate shareholder, the
Chinese state, of
improving food security and agricultural productivity, and
reducing the
environmental damage from current Chinese farming practices.
We believe ChemChina's ownership will result in revenue growth
in the Chinese
market, but we do not consider the gains to be material to the
performance of
the group over the rating horizon due to the large lead times
involved in the
industry.
Short-Term Refinancing Need: Syngenta intends to refinance the
short-term
acquisition loan at its bidco (CNAC Saturn (NL) BV) within the
next 12 months
with long-term capital-market debt either at Syngenta AG or at
CNAC Saturn (NL)
BV. This short term refinancing need drives the 'F3' rating on
Syngenta's short
term ratings. Fitch expects there to be appetite for the
refinancing of the
acquisition facilities and the immediate financing need to be
replaced with
longer-term financing. An inability to refinance and push
maturities into the
future may result in negative rating action.
Fitch has assigned the same IDR to both Syngenta AG and its
bidco due to the
existence of a cross-default clause on both entities' debt,
share pledges from
CNAC Saturn (NL) BV over its sole holding Syngenta AG and an
intention for
Syngenta AG to guarantee the bidco debt, unless refinancing
occurs at Syngenta
AG, once 100% of all shares have been acquired. Any change to
these arrangements
may affect the structural subordination of the bidco and
therefore the rating.
Strong Business Profile: Syngenta's scale of operations and
sales, its product
and geographical diversity, and its market leading positions
within the crop
protection and seeds market, places its operational profile
within the 'A'
category for speciality chemical companies. In the medium term
we expect the
ChemChina acquisition to be a catalyst for growth of Syngenta's
product reach
within China, but pressure on the business profile may come in
the form of the
considerable market consolidation within the agro-chemical
segment.
The company's R&D-driven expertise on crop biology and chemistry
has cemented
its brand and global reach within a market that is dominated by
key
agro-chemical companies due to high patent protection (around
40% of Syngenta
sales) and cross-licencing arrangements, which provide a barrier
of entry into
the industry for other companies. Long-term demand fundamentals
within the
agro-chemical industry are strong due to the world's increasing
population,
changing dietary requirements and reducing arable land, meaning
demand for crop
protection products and seeds is likely to remain robust to meet
global food
needs and to help crop yields.
Earnings Pressure to Ease: Sales and EBITDA decreased by around
5% in 2016 due
to the non-recurrence of a one-off corn trait royalty in 2015, a
change in
Brazil sales terms, continued currency challenges and higher
general and
administrative unallocated costs. Leverage has as a result
remained at a high
1.9x in 2016. However, over the rating horizon Fitch expects
earnings to improve
slightly due to upcoming product launches, minor synergies and
sales
opportunities from the ChemChina acquisition and less expected
volatility from
currencies, slowly improving crop prices and improving market
conditions.
Regulatory, Currency, Working-Capital Challenges: The nature of
Syngenta's
operations means it is fairly exposed to emerging markets FX
volatility,
regulatory changes on approvals of products and working-capital
swings due to
seasonality and weather patterns. Syngenta's large exposure to
Latin America and
other emerging markets has meant that reported earnings have
been affected by
large devaluations in the Brazilian real, Ukrainian hryvnia and
Russian rouble.
Fitch considers this volatility as a negative credit factor, but
it this is
partially offset by Syngenta's broad geographical
diversification.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Syngenta's key competitors are dedicated agribusinesses or large
chemical
companies based in Western Europe and North America and comprise
BASF, Bayer,
Dow, DuPont and Monsanto. Syngenta and these top companies
account for over 60%
of the worldwide market for crop protection and seeds products.
Market pressures
and the need to achieve a high level of research and development
capability,
particularly with the advent of biotechnology, have led to
consolidation.
A new wave of M&A may also mean that the core six agrochemical
companies become
the core four, with Dow merging its agrochemicals with Dupont
and with Bayer
looking to merge with Monsanto. Assuming no required material
divestments, this
could push Syngenta's market position to number two for crop
protection
products.
Syngenta's margins have historically been lower than peers due
to its focus
predominantly on crop protection versus seeds and its large
emerging-market and
FX exposure. The post-ChemChina acquisition capital structure
means Syngenta
will be highly leveraged compared with its peers and other
investment-grade
specialist chemical peers. The post-transaction leverage and
forecast leverage
over the rating horizon is more in line with a 'BB' financial
profile, whereas
the business profile is forecast to remain in the 'A' range.
These factors, and
parental uplift and weak-to-moderate strategic ties to
higher-rated ChemChina
drive an overall 'BBB' rating profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- additional debt of over USD7.2 billion placed at Syngenta
following the
completion of the transaction, including special dividend and
cash settlement of
the employee equity plan costs,
- low-single-digit revenue growth over the rating horizon as
moderate price and
volume increases offset currency challenges,
- annual capex constant at 4.5% of sales over the rating
horizon,
- dividends at 60% of net income over the rating horizon,
- USD500 million of cash restricted for intra-year working
capital requirements
and USD150 million in relation to insurance captive cash.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to a Positive
Rating Action
- Material deleveraging, resulting in FFO adjusted net leverage
sustainably
below 3x
- Evidence of a strengthening in the relationship between
Syngenta and ChemChina
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to a Negative
Rating Action
- Failure to deleverage in line with our expectations, in
particular for FFO
adjusted net leverage to remain above 4.0x from 2020
- FFO margin sustainably below 10%
- Management not showing commitment to deleveraging to 4x by
2020 through
carrying out large debt financed M&A and putting further
pressure on Syngenta's
balance sheet, and not showing flexibility to moderate the
dividend payout in
years of poor performance
LIQUIDITY
Refinancing Pressure: Fitch forecasts positive free cash flow of
around USD470
million in 2017 and short-term debt maturities of around USD750
million within
Syngenta AG and USD6.5 billion of acquisition facilities at the
bidco. These can
be partially covered by unrestricted cash of USD661 million at
end-2016 and a
syndicated undrawn credit facility of USD3 billion. However,
there is short-term
refinancing pressure on Syngenta and Bidco as the USD6.5 million
acquisition
loan can mature as early as 12 months (excluding the extension
option) from the
closure date, meaning Bidco or Syngenta will need to
successfully refinance the
debt in the capital markets on a longer term basis.
Good Access to Capital Markets: Access to capital markets has
been very robust
for Syngenta, especially on the commercial paper market, with
the revolving
credit facility never being drawn and being used for CP backup.
Fitch expects
there to be appetite for the refinancing of the acquisition
facilities and the
immediate financing need to be replaced with longer-term
financing. An inability
to refinance and push maturities into the future may result in
negative rating
action.
Restricted Cash: Cash is placed in 'AAA' money funds and is
readily available.
However, Fitch assumes restricted cash of around USD650 million
in relation to
insurance captive cash and working-capital requirements,
representing an
operating minimum liquidity needed by the company.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Syngenta AG
- Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating published at
'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
- Senior unsecured long-term rating published at 'BBB'.
- Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR published at 'F3'.
CNAC Saturn (NL) BV
- Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating published at
'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
Syngenta Finance N.V.
- Senior unsecured long-term rating published at 'BBB'.
- Commercial paper short-term rating published at 'F3'.
Syngenta Finance AG
- Senior unsecured long-term rating published at 'BBB'.
Syngenta Wilmington Inc.
- Senior unsecured long-term rating published at 'BBB'
- Commercial paper Short-Term rating published at'F3'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Vladislav Nikolov
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1288
Supervisory Analyst
Amee Attri
Director
+44 20 3530 1617
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Peter Archbold, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1172
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 16 May 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
Operating leases have been capitalised using a multiple of 8x
USD500 million of cash is restricted for intra-year working
capital requirements
and USD150 million is assumed in relation to insurance captive
cash
