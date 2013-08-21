RPT-Fitch publishes European big pharma H113 results and 2013 outlook

Aug 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA H113 Results and Outlook for Pharmaceuticals Companies dashboard.

The publication explores major topics affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: European Big Pharma H113 Results

- What Fitch is watching: Accessing Emerging Markets

- The ratings impact of the above.

Issuers covered in the special report include Novartis AG, Roche Holding Ltd, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Bayer AG .

