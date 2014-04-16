版本:
RPT-Fitch Publishes Updated Unrated Issuer Report on Molina Healthcare, Inc.

April 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings today published an Unrated Issuer Report (UIR) on Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH). UIRs provide analytical perspective and transparency on key issues that impact an organization's creditworthiness, but without providing a credit rating or rating-like opinion.

The report highlight's MOH's growth-related initiatives, which Fitch considers the company's main credit issue, and takes a closer look at MOH's potential capitalization metrics and operational challenges if those objectives are met. A peer analysis rounds out the UIR.

UIRs are not solicited by the issuer, and Fitch receives no compensation from the issuer for the provision of an UIR. While an UIR is typically based primarily on public information, Fitch analysts may ask questions of an issuer's management while preparing an UIR. The level of management participation, if any, can vary significantly from case to case.
