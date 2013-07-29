RPT-Fitch Rates Credit Suisse AG's Tier 2 Low-trigger Contingent Capital Instruments 'BBB+(EXP)'

July 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Credit Suisse AG's
(A/Stable/F1/a) potential issue of Tier 2 capital notes an expected rating of
'BBB+(EXP)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are Tier 2 instruments with a 10-year maturity. The notes are subject
to full and permanent write-down if the bank has been declared non-viable by the
regulator or if it has received state aid to avoid a default. The notes will
also be fully and permanently written down if the sum of Credit Suisse Group
AG's consolidated Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio and the
ratio of Credit Suisse Group's high-trigger contingent capital instrument to
risk-weighted assets falls below 5%. The notes are structured to qualify as
progressive component capital ("low-trigger" contingent capital instruments)
under Switzerland's revised capital requirement framework for the country's
largest banks.
The notes are rated two notches below Credit Suisse's Viability Rating (VR) in
accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities" (dated 5 December 2012). The notching reflects the notes loss
severity given the full and permanent write-down feature.
Fitch has not applied additional notching for incremental non-performance risk
because the agency considers that the 5% trigger is virtually indistinguishable
from the point of non-viability given Credit Suisse Group's minimum regulatory
CET1 ratio requirements of 10% and the presence of an additional buffer of
high-trigger contingent capital instruments that become loss absorbing on the
breach of a 7% CET1 ratio trigger.
Credit Suisse Group AG maintains a sizeable buffer above the 5% trigger. The
group reported a 15.3% Basel III CET1 ratio on 30 June 2013 based on capital and
risk-weighted asset regulations in place at the time. Its 'look-through' CET1
ratio based on Basel III regulations as of 2019 at the same date was 9.3%.
Given the absence of coupon deferral features and Fitch's view that loss
absorption is unlikely to occur until the bank is close to reaching the point of
non-viability, Fitch has assigned no equity credit to the securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched from Credit Suisse's VR, their rating is primarily
sensitive to any change in this rating. The notes' rating is also sensitive to
any change in notching that could arise if Fitch changed its assessment of the
probability of the notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in
Credit Suisse's VR. This might reflect a change in capital management or an
unexpected shift in regulatory buffers, for example.