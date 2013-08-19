Fitch Rates Credit Suisse Group AG's Tier 1 Capital Notes 'BB+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, August 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Credit Suisse Group
AG's (A/Stable/F1/a) potential issue of Tier 1 capital notes an
expected rating
of 'BB+(EXP)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Tier 1 capital notes are perpetual but callable at the
issuer's discretion
after five years, subject to regulatory approval. Coupon payment
is fully
discretionary and will be prohibited if the bank has
insufficient distributable
profits or if such payment would result in a breach of
regulatory capital
requirements.
The notes are subject to full and permanent write-down if the
bank has been
declared non-viable by the regulator or if it has received state
aid to avoid a
default. The notes will also be fully and permanently written
down if the sum of
Credit Suisse Group AG's consolidated Basel III common equity
Tier 1 capital
(CET1) ratio and its higher-trigger contingent capital
instrument to
risk-weighted assets ratio falls below 5.125%. The notes are
structured to
qualify as additional Tier 1 instruments under Basel III and as
progressive
component capital ("low-trigger" contingent capital instruments)
under
Switzerland's capital requirement framework for the country's
largest banks.
The notes are rated five notches below Credit Suisse Group AG's
Viability Rating
(VR) in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" (dated 5 December 2012). The
notching
reflects the notes' loss severity and incremental
non-performance risk.
Fitch has applied two notches for loss severity given the notes'
full and
permanent write-down feature. Fitch has applied three notches
for incremental
non-performance risk to reflect the instruments' fully
discretionary coupon
payment, which Fitch considers the most easily activated form of
loss
absorption.
Credit Suisse Group AG reported a 15.3% Basel III CET1 ratio on
30 June 2013
based on capital and risk-weighted asset regulations in place at
the time. Its
'look-through' CET1 ratio based on Basel III regulations as of
2019 at the same
date was 9.3%.
Fitch expects to assign 50% equity credit to the notes to
reflect their
perpetual nature, their level of subordination and the
fully-discretionary
coupon payment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched from Credit Suisse Group AG's VR, their
rating is
primarily sensitive to any change in this rating, which itself
is currently in
line with Credit Suisse AG's VR, in line with Fitch's 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries
and Holding Companies' criteria (10 August 2012). The notes'
rating is also
sensitive to any change in notching that could arise if Fitch
changed its
assessment of the probability of the notes' non-performance risk
relative to the
risk captured in Credit Suisse Group AG's VR. This might reflect
a change in
capital management or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers,
for example.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo S. Maria alla Porta 1
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 5 December 2012, and "Global Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria," dated 15 August 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
