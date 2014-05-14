RPT-Fitch Rates Signet UK Finance plc's Notes 'BBB-'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB-' to Signet UK Finance plc's proposed issue of
$400 million 10-year senior unsecured notes. Fitch expects the new notes will be used to partly
fund the announced acquisition of Zale Corporation (Zale) by Signet. Signet expects to
fund the acquisition of Zale (announced in February 2014 and expected to close within
calendar 2014) with $1.4 billion of debt, including approximately $600 million
of receivables securitization.
The ratings of Signet UK Finance plc and the new notes reflect the consolidated
credit profile of Signet Jewelers Limited (Signet), Signet UK Finance plc's
indirect parent company. Signet and certain subsidiaries of Signet will fully
and unconditionally guarantee the payment obligations of Signet UK Finance plc's
new notes. The notes will be pari passu with all the existing and future
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations at Signet and certain subsidiaries of
Signet. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Signet's and Zale's leading shares in the specialty jewelry
market in the U.S. as well as the UK and Canada. Pro forma for the Zale
acquisition, Signet generated $6.1 billion in revenue and roughly $770 million
in adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2014 ended January, and the combined entity
operates over 3,650 stores. Fitch expects that Signet's retail adjusted leverage
(as detailed below), will improve to under 3.5x by fiscal 2017 from a pro forma
3.75x, based on EBITDA of approximately $1 billion.
Kay Jewelers, Jared the Galleria Of Jewelry, and Zale hold a combined share of
approximately 15% of the U.S. specialty jewelry market ($34 billion in industry
sales in 2013 according to U.S. Census Bureau). Kay and Zale hold the number 1
and 2 market position in the U.S. mall-based specialty retail jewelry space,
respectively, and Jared is the number 1 off-mall specialty retail jeweler. In
addition, Zale is number 1 in Canada under its Peoples brand (4.2% of combined
revenue) and Signet holds the leading market shares in the UK under its
H.Samuel and the Ernest Jones brands (11.3% of combined revenue).
Signet has generated strong top-line and EBITDA growth since the recession,
driven by the growth of the specialty jewelry industry of 3% annually over the
past five years; continued industry consolidation; and the company's strong
execution of its growth initiatives. The expanded retail footprints of its
strong concepts such as Kay and Jared, restructuring of regional brand stores,
increasing penetration of its exclusive brand portfolio (representing
approximately 31% of total U.S. sales in fiscal 2014) and increasing vertical
integration of its supply chain have helped drive mid-to-high single-digit
growth in same store sales and EBITDA margin improvement to 16.5% in fiscal 2014
from 9.7% in fiscal 2008.
Zale has underperformed historically, but has been in a turnaround mode since
2010 and turned profitable in 2013 on a net income basis for the first time
since 2008 (on EBITDA of $76 million or EBITDA margin of 4%). Fitch expects
Signet's acquisition of Zale will provide the latter the necessary capital to
invest in its stores and systems and bring expertise in supply chain and expense
management.
Fitch expects Signet on a standalone basis will continue to generate
mid-single-digit top-line growth over the next two to three years, driven by
comps growth in the 4% range and modest contribution from store expansion.
Zale-related brands are expected to grow 2.5% to 3% mainly on same store sales,
offset by some modest square foot reduction of underperforming stores. As a
result, consolidated EBITDA is expected to grow to approximately $1 billion by
fiscal 2017 from a current combined $770 million.
Pro forma consolidated adjusted debt/EBITDAR at the end of fiscal 2014 (ended
January) was at 4.4x for the combined company, assuming total debt issuance of
$1.4 billion. Fitch expects the consolidated leverage ratio to improve to the
high 3x range by the end of fiscal 2017.
Fitch's assessment of Signet's credit profile incorporates a retail adjusted
leverage. Fitch notes that Signet is one of a select group of retail companies
that still own their credit card receivables and assigns a portion of the
company's debt to the more highly leveraged credit card business. This is
consistent with Fitch's practice of treating debt for companies that fund their
own credit card receivables.
Fitch assumes Signet's credit card receivables could be financed using a mix of
70% debt and 30% equity which translates into $1 billion in credit card-related
debt based on Signet's fiscal 2014 receivables of $1.4 billion. This would
include the forthcoming issuance of a $600 million ABS facility. Retail-related
debt therefore is composed of corporate debt that is not allocated to the credit
card business and leases capitalized using 8.0x rent expense.
Implicit in this assumption is that if Signet ever sold its receivables
portfolio, it would pay down debt directly secured by credit card receivables as
well as allocated unsecured corporate debt to a level consistent with Fitch's
assumption. As a result, core retail debt/EBITDAR on a pro forma basis was 3.75x
at the end of fiscal 2014 and is expected to improve to under 3.5x by fiscal
2017.
Signet had $250 million in cash at the end of fiscal 2014 and no borrowings
under its $400 million unsecured revolving credit facility. The company has
generated positive free cash flow (FCF) over the past four years, although the
amount declined to $37 million in fiscal 2014, versus an average of $200 million
in fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2013. This was the result of higher working capital
needs particularly to support increased credit sales, higher capex to fund store
growth, as well as the institution of dividends since fiscal 2012. Fitch expects
the company to be FCF positive post the first full year of the Zale acquisition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action could result in the event of better than expected
top-line and profitability trends and/or higher than expected debt reduction
that would lead to retail adjusted leverage of under 3x.
A negative rating action could result in the event of one or more of the
following: (i) worse than expected top-line and profitability trends, (ii)
execution issues related to the Zale acquisition that impede the company from
realizing stated synergies or improving the profitability at acquired units, and
(iii) the inability to reduce retail adjusted leverage below 3.5x by the end of
fiscal 2017.
Fitch rates Signet UK Finance plc as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt securities assigned 'BBB-'.