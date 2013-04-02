Fitch Rates Swiss Re's Contingent Write-off Notes 'BBB+', Affirms IFS at 'A+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss Reinsurance Company Limited's (Swiss Re) issue of USD750m subordinated contingent write-off notes due 2024 a rating of 'BBB+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Swiss Re's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at A'+', with Stable Outlooks. KEY RATING DRIVERS Swiss Re's ratings are supported by very strong capitalisation, consistent cross-cycle earnings generated by the core non-life reinsurance business and the strength of the reinsurer's global franchise. The agency also views positively the continued management of exposure to written credit derivatives, which has markedly declined since 2008. Fitch views the main offsetting factor to the ratings as the very high degree of leverage exhibited by the reinsurer, when assessed through the agency's total financing commitments (TFC) ratio. The TFC captures most forms of financial commitments, including financial debt, operational debt, securitisations, certain derivative exposures and other debt-like commitments. The subordinated contingent write-off notes are first callable in 2019 up until when the notes will pay a fixed annual coupon of 6.375%. The interest then resets to the five-year mid-swap rate plus 5.21%. The notes are subordinated to senior creditors and there is an optional interest deferral facility depending on certain conditions. The deferred interest would be cumulative. The notes are rated three notches below Swiss Re's 'A+' Issuer Default Rating, in accordance with Fitch's 'Insurance Rating Methodology' (published 11 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). Under this criteria, hybrid notching involves two steps, with notching first established based on recovery expectations, and then secondly for going concern loss absorption features, including principal write-down. For Swiss Re's contingent write-off notes, Fitch has notched once for recovery expectations (Below Average) and then deducted a further two notches for going concern loss absorption features, which are deemed to be more aggressive, due to the presence of the write-off feature. Loss absorption is considered to be more punitive than recovery, given that principal write-off could occur at a point when Swiss Re continues to be viewed as a going concern. Principal write-off is triggered in the event of Swiss Re Group's solvency, as measured by the Swiss Solvency Test (SST), falling below 125%. At FY12, Siwss Re's SST stood at 207% (2011: 210%). According to Fitch's methodology, this hybrid is classified as 100% capital (applying regulatory override) and 100% debt within the agency's respective risk-based capital and financial leverage calculations. The rated instruments are deemed to have a Low Trigger, given the currently high level of Swiss Re Group's solvency, as calculated by the SST. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating drivers that could result in an upgrade include: --Reduced TFC ratio below 1.2x, with other credit metrics remaining close to current levels --Reduced gross financial leverage under 25% --Maintenance of risk-adjusted basis capitalisation The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include: --Marked increase in TFC ratio above 2.0x --Increased gross financial leverage above 35% --Deterioration in risk-adjusted capitalisation for example due to high losses eroding capital, excessive growth or further increased use of hybrid debt --Weaker underwriting profitability relative to peers Swiss Re is one of the largest global reinsurers with net premiums written of USD15.1bn in 2012 and shareholders' equity (including minority interests) of USD34.0bn at end-2012. The group transacts all lines of the non-life, life and health reinsurance business and has 60 representative offices. Contact: Primary Analyst Martyn Street Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1211 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Brian Schneider Senior Director +1 312 606 2321 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.