RPT-Fitch Rates Thailand-based CP ALL's Bonds 'A+(tha)'

Sept 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned Thailand-based retailer CP ALL Public Company
Limited's (CP ALL) secured bonds a 'A+(tha)' National Long-Term Rating.
The bonds, which will total up to THB40bn, will be issued in eight tranches due
in 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2023. The bonds will be secured by shares of Siam Makro
Public Company Limited (Makro) held by CP ALL. The proceeds from the bonds will
be used to refinance some of the bridging loans from banks, which CP ALL used to
finance its acquisition of Makro.
The secured bonds are rated at the same level as CP ALL's National Long-Term
Rating as the bonds are secured on a similar basis to CP ALL's existing secured
bridging loans, which represent more than 90% of CP ALL's total debt. CP ALL
plans to refinance the remaining bridging loans with term loans from banks with
a similar secured basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Dominant market position: CP ALL is Thailand's largest convenience store
operator, with a market share of approximately 60% of stores, far ahead of its
nearest rival. It operates more than 7,000 7-Eleven stores nationwide under an
area licence agreement for Thailand with 7-Eleven, Inc., USA. CP ALL is likely
to maintain its dominant position despite intense competition. It is supported
by its larger network and coverage, as well as well-established supporting
functions, such as logistics, supply and maintenance, and staff training and
development.
Diversify to wholesale: The acquisition of Makro, the sole player in Thailand's
modern wholesale food retail market, represents CP ALL's foray into this
segment. CP ALL will become the largest food retail company in Thailand
following the acquisition.
Defensive but strong growth: CP ALL benefits from the defensive cash flow
nature of the sector, where products are essential to everyday life while growth
potential is underpinned by Thailand's less than mature market for modern food
retail. Fitch expects strong sales growth in 2013-2014, driven partly by the
addition of sales from Makro. CP ALL's strong growth over the medium term is
likely to continue, propelled by its openings of new stores and like-for-like
sales growth.
Weak credit metrics: The leveraged buyout of Makro leads Fitch to expect that
funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage will increase to about
8.2x in 2013 (2012: net cash), given only a half-year consolidation of Makro in
2013. However, the agency expects likely strong growth in operating cash flow
and positive free cash flow generation to gradually reduce FFO-adjusted net
leverage to below 5.0x by 2015 and to below 3.5x by 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A slower-than-projected deleveraging with FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining
above 5.0x in 2015 and above 3.5x in 2017
- A deterioration in EBITDAR margin to below 8.5% on a sustained basis (2012:
11%)
- Negative free cash flow generation for two consecutive years
A positive rating action over the next 12-24 months is unlikely due to the
company's high financial leverage.