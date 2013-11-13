RPT-Fitch Rates Upcoming Gazprom Neft's LPNs 'BBB(EXP)'

Nov 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned GPN Capital S.A.'s upcoming USD-denominated Series 3 loan
participation notes (LPNs) an expected foreign currency senior unsecured 'BBB(EXP)' rating. The
final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming to information already received. A
full list of JSC Gazprom Neft's (GPN; BBB/Stable) and GPN Capital S.A.'s
ratings is below.
The LPNs will be issued on a limited recourse basis for the sole purpose of
funding a loan by GPN Capital S.A. to GPN. The notes will be issued under GPN's
USD10bn LPN programme. GPN Capital S.A. is a special purpose financing vehicle
of GPN, but is not directly or indirectly a subsidiary. Fitch expects that GPN
will mainly use the issue to refinance its debt portfolio and finance its
upstream capex.
GPN is Russia's fourth-largest oil producer owned by state-controlled OAO
Gazprom (BBB/Stable). In 2012 the company's hydrocarbon production (excluding
joint ventures) amounted to 810,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d),
of which 82% was liquids.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Standalone 'BBB' Profile
We rate GPN on a standalone basis. Its 'BBB' rating takes into account the
company's internal strengths and a two-notch discount for higher corporate
governance and country risks typical for Russian corporates. We assess the ties
between GPN and Gazprom, its immediate parent, as strong, mainly because GPN is
subject to cross-default provisions in Gazprom's eurobond documentation. This
could support GPN's rating, should its standalone profile deteriorate.
Medium Scale Upstream
In 2012 GPN's hydrocarbon production amounted to 810mboe/d (excluding JVs),
which Fitch classifies as 'medium' in scale and which places the company between
Russia's largest oil producers, such as OJSC OC Rosneft (BBB-/Stable) and OAO
LUKOIL (BBB/Stable), on the one hand, and regional smaller producers, such as
OAO Tatneft (BB+/Stable) and Joint Stock Oil Company Bashneft (BB/Positive),
on the other. Globally, GPN's production level is close to that of peers such as
Occidental Petroleum Corp. (A/Stable) and Apache Corporation (BBB+/Stable). The
company also has stakes in a number of JVs, including most notably Slavneft and
Tomskneft, which added 389mboe/d, or 50%, to its 2012 output, taking total
hydrocarbon production to 1,199mboe/d.
Focus on Russian Oil
GPN's operations are concentrated on Russia, where the company now accounts for
6% of crude production (excluding JVs) - mainly in the Yamalo-Nenets and
Khanti-Mansiysk regions in Western Siberia. In 2012 its operational metrics
remained favourable. The company's reserve life was comfortable at 18 years and
the share of proved developed reserves stayed at 54%, close to the 60%-80% range
assessed by Fitch as appropriate for higher-rated oil and gas companies.
GPN's production costs of USD5.7/bbl are competitive and close to those of
LUKOIL. The reserve base is moderately diversified, with falling production at
highly depleted fields in Yamalo-Nenets (42% of total production without JVs)
offset by rising output in Khanti-Mansiysk (44%) and Orenburg (3%). We believe
this trend will continue in the medium term and hence assume GPN's production
will remain flat. This assumption received initial confirmation in 9M13, when
GPN's crude production edged up by 1% yoy (excluding JVs).
Ambitious Upstream Target
GPN has an ambitious target of increasing its total hydrocarbon production
(including JVs) to 2,000mboe/d by 2020, or by 67% compared with 2012 output. In
order to achieve this GPN will need to intensify its greenfield capex programme,
which will have a moderately negative impact on its medium-term leverage. The
largest projects currently developed by GPN include the Novoport field in Yamal
(commercial production scheduled for 2016-2019; peak at 265mbbl/d), the Orenburg
assets (peak annual production planned to reach 160mbbl/d compared with 22mbbl/d
in 2012) and the Prirazlomnoye offshore field, the license for which the company
expects will be transferred from Gazprom in 2013 (peak at above 100mbbl/d by
2020).
The company is also involved in several JV projects (the largest of which are
the Messoyakha field developed together with Rosneft and SeverEnergiya). The
immediate upside from these projects with respect to the company's debt service
ability may be limited, as GPN will have to coordinate the dividend policy of
the JVs with its partners.
Solid Downstream Business
GPN's downstream business is well balanced with its upstream segment. The
company owns two refineries in Russia, in Omsk and Moscow, with 2012 throughput
of 632 thousand barrels of oil per day (mbbl/d), two small refineries in Serbia,
and also holds a 50% stake in Russia's Yaroslavl refinery and a minority stake
in the Mozyr refinery in Belorus. GPN also operates around 1,650 retail filling
stations and is involved in aviation fuelling and bunkering business. In 2012
the downstream segment accounted for around 45% of the company's EBITDA, and we
expect it to remain profitable as oil refining in Russia is favoured in the
existing tax regime.
Strong Ties With Gazprom
GPN's ties with Gazprom remain strong. The company enjoys operational autonomy
and management overlap is limited. However, from strategic and legal
perspectives, the companies are closely related. According to the parent's oil
strategy, all Gazprom's oil assets are to be consolidated under GPN's umbrella
and this process is almost complete. GPN is classified as Gazprom's principal
subsidiary under the latter's eurobond terms and conditions. However, Fitch does
not currently factor this in GPN's rating, and instead rates the company based
on its standalone profile.
Leverage to Edge Up
We expect GPN's on-balance sheet debt to increase in the next one to three years
as it pursues its ambitious upstream development strategy but to remain moderate
in the medium term. At end-2012 the company's net funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted leverage was 0.6x, and based on Fitch's Brent price deck assumptions of
USD103/bbl in 2013, USD96/bbl in 2014, USD88.5/bbl in 2015 and USD80/bbl in the
long term, we expect it to average 1.5x in 2013-2017. FFO interest coverage
amounted to 22x in 2012 and we expect it to average 13x over the same period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- A positive rating action on Russia and Gazprom even if GPN's standalone
profile remains unchanged. This is due to strong ties between GPN and its
parent, but the upgrade would not be automatic.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A negative rating action on Russia, as the ratings of Russian oil and gas
corporates are capped by that of Russia.
- GPN's aggressive investment programme, acquisitions or dividends, resulting in
FFO net adjusted leverage exceeding 2.5x and FFO interest coverage falling below
10x on a sustained basis, which would lead to a reassessment of GPN's standalone
credit profile.
- Falling crude production which could also result in a reassessment of GPN's
standalone credit profile.
- Material change in parent-subsidiary linkages and a weaker standalone profile.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
At 30 September 2013 GPN's short term debt amounted to RUB47bn and was fully
covered by a cash balance of RUB70bn.
GPN's debt portfolio is well balanced by instruments and currencies. The company
has ready access to domestic and international debt markets, mitigating any
refinancing risk that may result from around half of GPN's debt being due within
three years. At 30 September 2013 two-thirds of its debt was denominated in US
dollars and euros, and one-third in roubles. The debt was predominantly raised
at the level of GPN, and the share of secured debt was only around 15% - hence
there are no subordination issues.
LIST OF RATINGS
JSC Gazprom Neft
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'
Senior unsecured rating: 'BBB'
GPN Capital S.A.
Senior unsecured rating: 'BBB'
Upcoming Series 3 LPNs: 'BBB(EXP)'
A Full Rating Report on Gazprom Neft dated November 2013 is available at
www.fitchratings.com.