RPT-Fitch rates VAH's proposed 2013-1 EEN class A certs 'A', class B certs 'BB+', class C certs 'B+'

Oct 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following expected ratings to Virgin Australia's
proposed enhanced equipment notes (EEN), series 2013-1 (VA 2013-1) subject to review of final
documents:
--$474.0 million Class A Notes (A-Tranche) with an expected maturity of October
2023 'A(EXP)';
--$120.7 million Class B Notes (B-Tranche) with an expected maturity of October
2020 'BB+(EXP)';
--$137.9 million Class C Notes (C-Tranche) with an expected maturity of October
2018 'B+(EXP)';
The final legal maturities for the Class A and B notes are scheduled to be 18
months after the expected maturities.
The ratings reflect the application of Fitch's criteria for rating aircraft
enhanced equipment trust certificates (EETC). Key ratings considerations include
the quality of the aircraft collateral, significant overcollateralization, the
Australian and New Zealand insolvency regimes coupled with the transaction's
underlying structure, the liquidity facilities, Virgin Australia Holdings
Limited's (VAH, not rated) credit quality, and various additional structural
elements.
Fitch also noted such positive credit factors as low balloon payments for all
tranches, short 7.0 year and 5.0 year expected maturities for the class B and
the class C notes with weighted average maturities of 3.3 and 2.8 years,
respectively, and rapid amortization of the notes resulting in significant LTV
improvements for all tranches within one to two years.
This is the first EETC-type transaction relying on the Australian insolvency
regime, which is different in key aspects compared to the Section 1110 and Cape
Town Convention (CTC, which incorporates most elements of Section 1110
protection in countries that have ratified the treaty) legal frameworks seen in
most EETCs. Even though Australia signed the CTC into law in late June of 2013,
its implementation will not be completed prior to the issuance of the notes. The
CTC rules are not expected to apply retroactively and VA 2013-1 will be governed
under the current Australian insolvency law. New Zealand is a CTC signatory and
the CTC will cover the six aircraft in this transaction that are leased in New
Zealand.
Transaction Overview
This will be VAH's first EEN transaction, and the structure largely follows the
U.S. EETC template (SPV, debt tranching, liquidity facility, cross-provisions,
etc.) with aircraft collateral and initial LTVs comparable to recent EETCs. The
structure crosses three legal jurisdictions (Australia, New Zealand, and the
United States) and it contains several SPVs. All of the aircraft to be included
in the VA 2013-1 transaction are currently owned by subsidiaries of VAH and will
be unencumbered by existing debt within several months of the time the
transaction prices and immediately prior to delivery into the transaction.
Through this transaction VAH will refinance some existing debt and generate some
additional funds for general corporate purposes.
The issuer will be Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited, an Australian company
acting solely in its capacity as trustee for the Class A, B, and C trusts (EEN
Trusts). The proceeds of the proposed EEN transaction will be used to acquire
the underlying equipment notes from Virgin Australia 2013-1 Issuer Co Pty Ltd
(VA 2013-1 Issuer), an Australian special purpose entity which will be an
indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of VAH. VA 2013-1 Issuer will own a pool of 24
aircraft (21 737-800s, two 737-700s and one 777-300ER). It is anticipated that
the issuance of the equipment notes and the delivery of each aircraft into the
transaction will occur simultaneously.
As the equipment notes are issued, VA 2013-1 Issuer will purchase the underlying
aircraft from VAA/VA LeaseCo. VA 2013-1 Issuer will lease the aircraft to
various indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of VAH and its affiliate Virgin
Australia International Holdings Pty Ltd (VAIH) (finance leases). Six of the
leased aircraft are expected to be sub-leased (operating leases) to Virgin
Australia Airlines (NZ) Limited, a subsidiary of VAIH organized under New
Zealand law, pursuant to a separate sub-lease agreement. The aggregate payments
of leases will cover the interest and principal payments on the equipment notes
which will be passed through to make corresponding payments on the notes issued
by VA 2013-1. VAH will guarantee obligations under the equipment notes, as well
as obligations under lease and sub-lease agreements. The purpose of the various
transactions is to create a favorable structure in the context of the Australian
and New Zealand insolvency regimes, as discussed below.
Security for the EEN's will consist of all of the assets of the issuer (in its
capacity as trustee of the EEN trust) and the EEN Trusts, consisting mainly of
the equipment notes. Security for the equipment notes will consist of all of the
assets of VA 2013-1 Issuer, including the aircraft, as well as the assets of
several other VAH subsidiaries.
The proceeds from the offered notes will initially be held in escrow by Credit
Agricole (rated 'A'/'F1' with a Stable Outlook) the designated depository, until
the aircraft are delivered.
The A-Tranche will feature a 10-year tenor and an initial LTV (per the offering
circular) of 55.5%. Fitch calculates the initial LTV at 60.3% using values from
an independent appraiser. The B-Tranche will feature a seven-year tenor and an
initial offering circular LTV of 69.7%. Fitch calculates the initial B-Tranche
LTV at 75.6%. The C-Tranche will feature a five-year tenor and an initial
offering circular LTV of 85.8%. Fitch calculates the initial C-Tranche LTV at
93.3%. The weighted average (WA) lives for the A-Tranche, the B-Tranche and the
C-Tranche are 4.0 years, 3.3 years and 2.8 years, respectively. Overall, the
valuations Fitch used to calculate initial LTVs were approximately 9% below the
appraisals (lower of mean or median) in the transaction documents.
Key Rating Drivers
Strong Collateral Pool (Tier 1 aircraft): The transaction will be secured by a
perfected first priority security interest in 24 Tier 1 aircraft: 21 737-800s,
two 737-700s and one 777-300ER. The aircraft vintages range from 2003 to 2011,
making the initial age of the pool older than in most recent EETCs. Fitch
considers the 737-800 to be the highest quality Tier 1 narrow body aircraft due
to its wide user base, large number of aircraft in service, and single engine
option. The popularity of this aircraft mitigates the risk of
remarketing/re-selling the planes in the event of a bankruptcy/rejection by VAH.
The 777-300ER is also a strong Tier 1 aircraft which is considered the most
popular wide body aircraft in use. The 737-700 is also a Tier 1 aircraft, with
1,096 aircraft delivered as of September 2013.
The quality of the collateral remains strong throughout the life of transaction
as older aircraft gradually drop out of the pool, maintaining the weighted
average age of the pool below 12 years throughout the majority of the
transaction's life. Additionally, all aircraft are expected to be phased out of
the pool before reaching 15 years of age, the point at which aircraft migrate
from Tier 1 to Tier 2 in Fitch's analysis. The first two aircraft drop out in
Oct. 2015 (two 737-700s). Thereafter, the aircraft drop out of the collateral
gradually with four in Oct. 2017, seven (including the 777-300ER) in Oct. 2018,
four in Oct. 2019, one each in Oct. 2020 and Oct. 2021, and three more in Oct.
2022. As the older collateral begins to fall out of the pool, the average age of
the pool improves, leaving the newer and more attractive aircraft in the pool
towards the end of the transaction's life.
Amortization Profile: VA 2013-1 features a rapid amortization schedule and low
balloon payment for the A-Tranche, resulting in a rapid decline of the
collateral LTV and significant improvements in the transaction's
overcollateralization. Within three years from the issuance, Fitch's base value
LTVs will decline to approximately 44% from 60% for the A-Tranche, 53% from 76%
for the B-Tranche and 62% from 93% for the C-Tranche. This compares favorably to
recently issued EETC transactions which tend to feature balloon payments of
approximately 30% to 35%, significantly reducing the pace of LTV improvement.
Even though the maturities of VA 2013-1's tranches are comparable with those of
the recently issued EETC transactions, the low balloon payment results in
significantly shorter WA lives. For instance, the 4.0 year WA life for A-Tranche
is approximately five years shorter than an approximately nine years WA life for
a typical EETC A-Tranche.
High Affirmation Factor: The relatively large percentage of the company's
primary aircraft type contained in this transaction makes it unlikely that the
company would reject the pool in the case of administrative proceedings, in
Fitch's view. The 737-800 is VAH's main aircraft type, fitting well with the
airline's primarily short-haul business profile. The importance of the 737-800
to VAH is supported by the company's order book, which consists mainly of 737's,
other than a few A320's on order at a recently-acquired subsidiary. The 21
737-800 aircraft in the VA 2013-1 pool represent approximately 30% of VAH's
current 737-800 fleet. The total pool of 24 aircraft makes up 18% of VAH's fleet
of 133 aircraft excluding Tigerair's eleven A320s. This constitutes the highest
fleet percentage among recent EETC transactions, which have generally contained
between 2 - 4% of the issuer's total fleet.
The transaction's percentage of the fleet is projected to decline to below 4%
beginning 2021, weakening the affirmation factor of the remaining pool as the
transaction ages; however Fitch believes this is mitigated by the low expected
LTVs at that time. The pool's characteristics and composition are consistent
with those of VAH's fleet as a whole, with the average age of the pool at 6.4
years, slightly younger than the average age of VAH's full fleet of
approximately 6.8 years.
Cross-default and Cross-collateralization Provisions: All equipment notes are
fully cross-collateralized, and all indentures and leases will be
cross-defaulted from the beginning of the transaction, limiting VAH's ability to
'cherry-pick' aircraft within this EEN. The rest of VAH's fleet is largely
financed through bank debt and other sources of funding, where the aircraft are
not cross-collateralized. The large percentage of other aircraft in VAH's fleet
that are not subject to cross collateralization/cross default provisions
supports the high affirmation factor.
Liquidity Facilities: The Class A and Class B certificates will benefit from
18-month liquidity facilities provided by Natixis (rated 'A'/'F1' with a Stable
Outlook).
A-Tranche Rating
The A-Tranche rating is primarily driven by a top-down analysis which evaluates
the level of overcollateralization and likely recovery in a stress scenario. The
initial offering circular loan-to-value ratio (LTV) is listed at 55.5%, and the
maximum LTV produced by Fitch's 'A-rating' stress scenario is 94.8%, which
implies a significant amount of cushion for senior tranche note holders. The
ratings are also supported by a strong collateral package consisting of Tier 1
aircraft, an 18-month liquidity facility, cross-collateralization/cross-default
features, and Fitch's assessment of the Australian and New Zealand insolvency
regimes. The rating incorporates a secondary dependence on the credit quality of
VAH as the guarantor of the equipment notes and the lease payments of its
indirect wholly owned subsidiaries as the obligors under the leases.
VA 2013-1 benefits from strong collateral as the bulk of the pool consists of
737-800s, which are generally considered the most liquid collateral in the
aircraft finance industry; a strong affirmation factor as the pool of the
collateral represents nearly 18% of VAH's total fleet; short weighted average
life of the transaction at 3.7 years; and moderate diversification of the pool
by inclusion of a 777-300ER and two 737-700 aircraft. The transaction features a
low 2% balloon payment driven by the maturity schedule of the underlying
equipment notes with the largest quarterly payment equaling approximately 9.9%
of the initial balance of the notes and 8.4% of the collateral's offering
circular base value.
Stress Case: Fitch's stress analysis assumes that all aircraft are rejected in a
severe global aviation downturn. The analysis incorporates a full draw on the
liquidity facilities (increasing the LTV by roughly 6.4%) and an assumed
repossession/remarketing cost of 5% of the total portfolio value. Various
haircuts are then applied to the aircraft values according to Fitch's assessment
of the quality of the collateral. As all aircraft in this transaction are
considered to be Tier 1 collateral, Fitch's analysis incorporates a value stress
range of 20 - 30% for the A-rating level test, which this transaction passes.
Additionally, Fitch uses its own depreciation assumption of 5%/year for the
younger aircraft in the portfolio and 6%/year as the aircraft age beyond 10
years. This compares to blended depreciation rates utilized in the transaction
documents of roughly 3.8% at the beginning of the transaction, increasing to
between 4 - 5% as the deal ages.
The newer vintage 737-800s (2010 - 2011, 30% of the collateral pool value)
receive a 20% haircut in Fitch's stress case. Fitch applied a 25% stress to the
2003-2005 vintages (47% of the pool) to account for higher price volatility of
the older aircraft. The 737-800 is considered the strongest tier one aircraft
due to its large operator base and the size of the active fleet (more than 2,600
aircraft in service with more than 130 operators). Boeing's current backlog for
the model stands at 1,370 planes as of the end of September, not including the
popular new MAX version. The popularity and wide user base of this aircraft are
well above nearly any other model (aside from the A320) on the market, making it
one of the highest grades of collateral available to back an EETC.
The 777-300ER (18% of the collateral pool) received a 30% haircut, or the
high-point of the Tier 1 stress range. Fitch considers the 777-300ER a solid
Tier 1 aircraft, but applies a harsher stress level to account for the greater
historical volatility experienced by wide-body jets compared to the most popular
narrow bodies. The 777-300ER is the best-selling aircraft of its size with a
diverse base of global operators, solid backlog and limited competition. With an
average age of 3.8 years, the 777-300ER is relatively young in its life cycle,
with no replacement aircraft in near term, although Fitch expects Boeing to
officially launch the 777X, with delivery likely in the 2019 - 2020 timeframe.
While Airbus' A350-1000 will feature a longer range and lower fuel consumption
and is expected to compete with the 777-300ER, its first delivery is not
expected until 2017.
The 737-700s (5% of the collateral pool) receive a 25% haircut. Although Fitch
considers the 737-700 to be a solid Tier 1 aircraft due to its wide user base
and considerable market penetration (more than 1,000 aircraft in service with
roughly 74 operators), the middle of the Tier 1 stress range is applied to
reflect higher popularity of 737-800s.
These assumptions produce a maximum stress LTV of 94.8% throughout the life of
the transaction, suggesting full recovery for the A-Tranche holders. The highest
stress LTV occurs immediately upon issuance and declines throughout the life of
the transaction due to the pool's weighted average age of 6.4 years and the
rapid scheduled amortization of A-Tranche notes. The A-Tranche stressed LTV
declines faster than those of recent EETC transactions due to the rapid
amortization and a low balloon payment percentage. Fitch expects VA 2013-1's LTV
to decline to approximately 60% by the end of four years since the date of
issuance under Fitch's 'A' level stresses as compared to a stressed LTV of
approximately 80% for recent EETC transactions. The stressed LTV for the
A-Tranche is expected to remain around 60% from 2018 to 2020, gradually
declining thereafter to 39% by expected maturity.
Fitch's analysis considers the potential impact on 737NG (including the -800 and
-700) valuations from Boeing's new 737 MAX family, which had accumulated 1,567
orders through the end of September. Final assembly for the MAX should begin in
2015, with first flight in 2016 and entry into service in the third quarter of
2017. VAH ordered 23 MAX aircraft in July 2012, and deliveries will reportedly
be in the 2019 - 2021 timeframe.
Fitch believes that the NG's fleet size and large operator base will mitigate
the MAX impact on NG valuations, possibly into the next decade. The NG continues
to perform well, with an order backlog of 1,900 aircraft (1,370 for the -800) as
of the end of September. Delivery slots are scarce, and production rates are
scheduled to increase to 42/month in the first half of 2014, up from the current
rate of 38/month. Orders continue to be healthy, including 305 through September
for the 737-800, with 175 of those coming from a large Ryanair booking.
B-Tranche Rating
The 'BB+' rating for the B-Tranche is based on an estimated uplift compared with
VAH's stand-alone credit profile, largely based on a high affirmation factor and
availability of the liquidity facility, as discussed above. The affirmation
factor for this pool is considered high and Fitch believes that the likelihood
of these aircraft being affirmed in a restructuring scenario effectively reduces
the B-Tranche probability of default compared to VAH's credit profile. The
rating is also supported by the Class B note holders' right in certain cases to
purchase all of the Class A notes at par plus accrued and unpaid interest.
Additionally, the interest payments on the Class B notes are senior to the
principal distributions to the Class A notes.
C-Tranche Rating
The 'B+' rating for the C-Tranche is based on an estimated uplift compared with
VAH's stand-alone credit profile, largely based on a high Affirmation Factor and
expected collateral recovery prospects. While the affirmation factor for this
pool is considered high, collateral coverage for the C-Tranche is considered
weak, which combined with the absence of a liquidity facility supports the
rating differential from the B-Tranche. The rating is also supported by the
Class C note holders' right in certain cases to purchase all of the Class A
notes and Class B notes at par plus accrued and unpaid interest. Additionally,
the interest payments on the Class C notes are senior to the principal
distributions to the Class A and B notes.
Legal Framework
Bankruptcy/insolvency law is a key component of Fitch's aircraft EETC rating
methodology. Fitch's EETC rating approach largely rests on creditors' ability to
quickly repossess aircraft, and the influence this has on airlines' incentive to
affirm aircraft in bankruptcy (while paying all interest and principal on time
and in full). Section 1110 of the U.S. Code (which offers unique legal
protection to aircraft creditors in U.S.) and the CTC are two examples of legal
frameworks applied in Fitch's EETC rating methodology.
The VA 2013-1 transaction is governed by both Australian law and the CTC in New
Zealand. Fitch's legal analysis focused on the Australian insolvency regime for
EEN trusts, the equipment notes, and the Australian leases. The analysis focused
on the CTC for the New Zealand sub-leases (six out of 24 aircraft).
Fitch considers Australia's general insolvency regime to be strong and reliable
for creditors, including definite time periods for repossession of the
collateral during an insolvency process if certain structures are in place.
However, Fitch notes that there are no special carve-outs for aviation assets
similar to 1110 or the CTC. The Australian legal framework and several
structural elements of the transaction provide significant credit protection,
making possible the application of Fitch's EETC criteria to this transaction.
Fitch believes Australia's legal framework combined with the structure of this
transaction create a situation similar to Section 1110/CTC as it allows
creditors access to collateral in the event of insolvency. Under Australian
insolvency law, a creditor with security from all or substantially all of a
debtor's assets is known as a 'substantial chargee' and has the ability to
enforce its security within 13 business days of the beginning of an
administration without the approval of the court or the administrator. In this
transaction the Security Trustee is a substantial chargee over the equipment
note issuer.
In addition, there are creditor protections at the lease level in this
transaction. For leased assets, an administrator has five business days to
decide whether to keep or reject an aircraft and will become personally liable
for the lease payments attributable to the period from the end of five business
days after the administration until the end of the administration or return of
the aircraft. Repossession in Australia is expected to take approximately one to
two months with an additional 10 days if court orders are required.
Fitch believes the Australian insolvency regime is slightly less beneficial to
note holders than Section 1110 or the CTC, although the ratings in this
transaction were not affected. The Australian regime is not aircraft-specific,
unlike Section 1110 and the CTC. Also, the structure in this transaction has not
been tested in court to the extent that Section 1110 has been tested. Finally,
the Australian insolvency regime does not have a cure requirement, unlike
Section 1110/CTC. If a distribution date falls within the five business day
decision period (described above) and the decision was made to retain the
aircraft and continue paying rent, the administrator does not have an obligation
to cure the default during the prior period. VA 2013-1's structure addresses the
lack of a cure requirement as the liquidity provider would step in to pay
uncured interest and future excess lease payments will flow through the
waterfall first to pay the liquidity provider, and thereafter to pay outstanding
principal.
While Fitch concluded that with VA 2013-1's specific structure the EETC would
work in Australia, Fitch believes that this type of structure would not likely
work in other countries with less proven, more debtor-friendly legal systems.
Fitch views the creditor protection provided by CTC as ratified in New Zealand
to be similar to the legal protection provided by Section 1110 in the U.S. New
Zealand adopted Article XI, Alternative A of the CTC with a 60 day waiting
period. However, the CTC has yet to be tested in New Zealand courts, adding some
uncertainty, but Fitch does not view this as a significant concern given the
reliability of its legal system.
Rating Sensitivities
Fitch does not expect positive rating actions for the senior tranche. Potential
ratings concerns for the senior tranche primarily consist of unexpected declines
in aircraft values. For the 777-300ER, Fitch is concerned by the possible
devaluation of the aircraft following the introduction of A350-1000 and 777-9X.
Similarly, the values of 737-800 could eventually be impacted by the
introduction of A320 NEO and 737-8 MAX. Fitch does not expect these risks will
have a material impact on market values in the near-to-intermediate term. The
ratings of the subordinated tranches are influenced by Fitch's view of VAH's
credit quality. A negative rating action could be considered if Fitch believes
VAH's credit profile weakens.
Pre-sale Report: Fitch will publish a pre-sale report for VA 2013-1, which will
be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch expects to assign the following ratings:
Virgin Australia Enhanced Equipment Notes 2013-1
--Class A Notes 'A(EXP)';
--Class B Notes 'BB+(EXP)';
--Class C Notes 'B+(EXP)'.