Fitch Ratings Global Banking Conference 2014 Highlights

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today held the first of
its annual
Global Banking Conferences in 2014 in New York. Below follow
some highlight
comments from the presentations. The conferences, continuing in
Asia and Europe
in the coming weeks, will discuss key expected developments in
global banking
this year and how these will affect bank credit ratings.
David Weinfurter, Global Head, Financial Institutions:
'At the Global Banking Conferences Fitch is focusing on key
analytical drivers
for banks, such as trends in the macro-economic environment,
changes in bank
fundamentals and evolving regulation, and how those collectively
impact ratings.
We also highlight our new Ratings Navigator, a two-page visual
representation of
a bank's rating, summarizing fundamental and support factors and
including peer
metrics, and emphasize the stability of our FI rating framework,
including our
long-standing analytical comfort with rating FI sub and hybrid
issues.'
James McCormack, Global Head, Sovereign and Supranational Group:
'The convergence of sovereign ratings over the last several
years, with
downgrades in many developed markets and upgrades across
emerging markets, has
ended. Ratings in the Eurozone have stabilized on the back of
better funding
conditions and reductions in fiscal and external balances.
Emerging market
ratings, on the other hand, are faced with structural growth
impediments in some
countries, flat commodity prices, more challenging external
funding conditions
and pockets of heightened geopolitical and domestic political
risks.'
Joo-Yung Lee, Managing Director, U.S. Financial Institutions:
'Global trading and universal banks are in a period of
transition as the
regulatory landscape continues to evolve. Earnings remain
pressured in 2014 due
to weaker trading revenues and conduct costs. That said, Fitch
believes the
group is adapting to change with continued balance sheet and
liquidity
strengthening as they comply with Basel III standards.'
James Longsdon, co-Head, EMEA Financial Institutions:
'Sovereign support for banks now looks increasingly unlikely for
the majority of
banks in the EU and US in light of regulators' efforts to reduce
the burden
placed on taxpayers if banks fail. Fitch is likely to downgrade
around 65 banks'
IDRs and senior debt ratings over the next 1-2 years and these
banks are on
Negative Outlook. The majority are in western Europe, where
around a third of
bank ratings are driven directly or indirectly by sovereign
support assumptions.
In many other parts of the world, for example Asia, Latin
America and the Middle
East, we see far less progress or urgency to update bank
resolution frameworks
and thus see support propensity for major banks remaining high.
A key component of bank resolution is ensuring that banks have
sufficient
liabilities that can be bailed in. Banks are awaiting
clarification and
direction from regulators regarding the size, and possibly mix,
of such buffers.
It seems likely that some banks will elect to maintain large
buffers of junior
debt to cushion senior bondholders.'
