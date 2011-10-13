Fitch downgrades UBS, may cut 5 other European banks

Oct 13 Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded the credit rating of UBS AG (UBS.N) UBSN.VX and placed five other European banks on credit watch negative.

UBS's long-term issuer default rating was lowered to A from A+ as part of a larger review of world banks.

The European banks were Barclays Bank Plc [BARCBB.UL], BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX, Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) and Societe Generale [SOGNNY.UL]

Fitch said it expects to resolve the ratings watch within a short time and to take corresponding rating actions where warranted. (Reporting by Herbert Lash)