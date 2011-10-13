Fitch downgrades UBS, may cut 5 other European banks

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded the credit rating of UBS AG (UBS.N) UBSN.VX and placed five other European banks on credit watch negative.
UBS's long-term issuer default rating was lowered to A from A+ as part of a larger review of world banks.
The European banks were Barclays Bank Plc [BARCBB.UL], BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX, Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) and Societe Generale [SOGNNY.UL]
Fitch said it expects to resolve the ratings watch within a short time and to take corresponding rating actions where warranted. (Reporting by Herbert Lash)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: