2013年 3月 26日

RPT-Fitch releases report on JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

March 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has published a report on JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
