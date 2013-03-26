RPT-Fitch releases report on JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
March 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has published a report on JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July