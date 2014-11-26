Fitch: RenRe's Platinum Deal Could Spark Further Reinsurance M&A

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO/LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) RenaissanceRe Holdings' (RNR) agreement to acquire Platinum Underwriters Holdings (PTP) could spur merger and acquisition activity among reinsurers, Fitch Ratings says. Reinsurance M&A has been limited recently due to a lack of willing sellers and inherent uncertainty tied to large acquisitions. But PTP's limited market position in an increasingly competitive market influenced management's decision to seek a buyer. This proposed transaction is not a blockbuster deal because PTP is a small reinsurer and has been shrinking its business considerably in recent years, but it may provoke a shift in market attitude to embrace more consolidation as a strategic option to combat the stress in the reinsurance market. Record capitalisation among traditional reinsurers and the growing capacity provided by alternative capital providers are softening reinsurance pricing and broadening policy terms and conditions, with no catalyst for a reversal in sight. The RNR-PTP deal is a combination of reinsurers, but many reinsurers are focused on diversification into primary markets, which could promote a broader variety of acquisitions. Achieving scale and increasing diversity through acquisitions can be beneficial because absolute capital size remains an important competitive factor in the reinsurance industry. Capital size is particularly meaningful for reinsurers, as the purpose of reinsurance is largely to absorb earnings volatility on behalf of clients. A larger reinsurance organisation also has an increased opportunity and a greater financial ability to lead reinsurance programmes and therefore be in a better position to evaluate and select risks, and negotiate pricing and terms and conditions. In the current competitive environment, stronger, more established reinsurers are maintaining capacity at the expense of smaller, weaker companies. A certain amount of consolidation would be a modest positive for the reinsurance sector, as a reduction in the number of reinsurers and associated underwriting capacity would be likely to ease competitive pressures. For the acquirer, a consolidating transaction could be a credit positive or negative as M&A deals present a unique set of risk exposures. This includes significant execution and integration risk, which is especially relevant when there are cultural differences between buyer and target. We affirmed RNR's IDR at 'A' following its announcement. We view the transaction as a slight credit negative for RNR in the near term due to the execution and integration risk inherent in an acquisition. Successful execution of this acquisition could provide longer-term positive credit benefits through diversification away from property catastrophe risk and into casualty and specialty business. Contact: Brian Schneider Senior Director Insurance +1 312 606 2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Martyn Street Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1211 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.