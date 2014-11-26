Fitch: RenRe's Platinum Deal Could Spark Further Reinsurance M&A

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) RenaissanceRe Holdings'
(RNR) agreement to
acquire Platinum Underwriters Holdings (PTP) could spur merger
and acquisition
activity among reinsurers, Fitch Ratings says.
Reinsurance M&A has been limited recently due to a lack of
willing sellers and
inherent uncertainty tied to large acquisitions. But PTP's
limited market
position in an increasingly competitive market influenced
management's decision
to seek a buyer. This proposed transaction is not a blockbuster
deal because PTP
is a small reinsurer and has been shrinking its business
considerably in recent
years, but it may provoke a shift in market attitude to embrace
more
consolidation as a strategic option to combat the stress in the
reinsurance
market.
Record capitalisation among traditional reinsurers and the
growing capacity
provided by alternative capital providers are softening
reinsurance pricing and
broadening policy terms and conditions, with no catalyst for a
reversal in
sight. The RNR-PTP deal is a combination of reinsurers, but many
reinsurers are
focused on diversification into primary markets, which could
promote a broader
variety of acquisitions.
Achieving scale and increasing diversity through acquisitions
can be beneficial
because absolute capital size remains an important competitive
factor in the
reinsurance industry. Capital size is particularly meaningful
for reinsurers,
as the purpose of reinsurance is largely to absorb earnings
volatility on behalf
of clients.
A larger reinsurance organisation also has an increased
opportunity and a
greater financial ability to lead reinsurance programmes and
therefore be in a
better position to evaluate and select risks, and negotiate
pricing and terms
and conditions. In the current competitive environment,
stronger, more
established reinsurers are maintaining capacity at the expense
of smaller,
weaker companies.
A certain amount of consolidation would be a modest positive for
the reinsurance
sector, as a reduction in the number of reinsurers and
associated underwriting
capacity would be likely to ease competitive pressures. For the
acquirer, a
consolidating transaction could be a credit positive or negative
as M&A deals
present a unique set of risk exposures. This includes
significant execution and
integration risk, which is especially relevant when there are
cultural
differences between buyer and target.
We affirmed RNR's IDR at 'A' following its announcement. We view
the transaction
as a slight credit negative for RNR in the near term due to the
execution and
integration risk inherent in an acquisition. Successful
execution of this
acquisition could provide longer-term positive credit benefits
through
diversification away from property catastrophe risk and into
casualty and
specialty business.
