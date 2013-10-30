Fitch: Repositioned UBS Performs Well in Difficult Quarter

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS
AG's (UBS;
A/Stable/a) Q313 results demonstrate the benefits of its
repositioned business
model, despite being dented by weaker markets conditions,
subdued client
activity and continued high litigation costs. The new business
model has yielded
resilient earnings from its dominant global wealth management
(WM), US on-shore
wealth management (WMA) and Swiss domestic (R&C) franchises,
which helped
compensate for weaker but still adequate earnings in its
investment bank (IB)
division. The results have no immediate impact on UBS's ratings.
Fitch expects some earnings volatility to remain until
litigation costs decrease
and the non-core and legacy portfolios have been further
reduced. The bank's
leverage has improved and its fully-loaded Basel III Common
Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio remains solid despite a 50% add-on to operational risk
RWAs imposed by the
Swiss bank regulator, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory
Authority (FINMA)
effective from Q413.
UBS's exposure to operational, litigation and regulatory risks
remains, in
Fitch's view, a downside risk to UBS's ratings in the short- to
medium-term as
highlighted by FINMA's decision to demand a temporary
operational risk RWA
add-on (CHF28bn). The 130bps negative impact (from Q413) on
UBS's fully-loaded
CET1 ratio will largely be offset by UBS exercising its option
to acquire the
equity in the Swiss National Bank StabFund, also in Q413 (100bps
positive
impact).
Fitch views this add-on largely as a precautionary measure
imposed by FINMA
during a period of still significant litigation exposure for
UBS. Similar to
many of its peers, UBS has received information requests from
various
authorities regarding the bank's foreign exchange business.
Litigation outcomes
are difficult to predict and Fitch acknowledges that litigation
charges reflect
UBS's desire to address and reduce outstanding litigation risk.
Fitch expects
the ultimate cost of litigation and regulatory matters to remain
manageable for
the bank. However, should the final outcome of these cases
affect UBS's ability
to maintain strong capitalisation, then UBS's Viability Rating
could come under
pressure.
UBS's pre-tax income, adjusted for fair value of own debt
changes (CHF147m
charge in Q313), restructuring charges (CHF188m) and gains on
sale of real
estate (CHF207m), decreased 26% year-on-year (yoy) and 53%
quarter-on quarter
(qoq). Excluding litigation costs, adjusted pre-tax income rose
5% yoy (40%
decline qoq). The qoq fall reflects a seasonally slow third
quarter, mainly in
IB, and significant charges booked in the corporate centre.
UBS's non-IB
businesses (WM, WMA, R&C and global asset management, AM)
continued to
contribute significantly to the bank's total adjusted divisional
pre-tax profit
(80% in Q313, excluding the CHF1.2bn pre-tax loss in the
corporate centre).
UBS's IB division reported a lower adjusted pre-tax profit
(CHF251m, down 68%)
qoq, largely on lower revenues (CHF1.7bn, down 24% qoq) which
given UBS's IB
business mix is in line with peers. The division reported a 17%
adjusted return
on average equity in Q313 (34% in 9M13) on an annualised basis
despite difficult
market conditions and low client risk appetite. The cost to
income of UBS's IB
division reached 80% in Q313 (at the high end of management's
65%-85% target),
underlining the slightly higher compensation ratio at UBS (51%
in Q313) compared
with that of some peers, although the gap has been declining
significantly.
UBS's IB equities trading business in its investor client
services (ICS)
business performed well in Q313 (CHF890m revenue; down 20% qoq
and up 23% yoy)
while its significantly smaller FX, rates and credit ICS
business suffered under
challenging market conditions (CHF312m, down 14% qoq, down 25%
yoy).
Revenues in UBS's corporate client solutions (CCS) business,
comprising advisory
and underwriting activities, fell 26% yoy and 35% qoq, largely
due to lower
issuance and M&A volumes in line with market trend.
UBS's WM division performed well in Q313 despite a squeeze in
gross margin (down
5bps to 85bps) and somewhat lower net new money (NNM) inflows.
WM's Q313
adjusted pre-tax profit (CHF617bn) rose 7% yoy and 2% qoq. Fitch
expects further
cross border outflows in Europe but NNM inflows from other
markets should offset
this trend and help UBS to remain within its 3%-5% NNM target
range. However,
UBS will, in Fitch's view, be challenged to meet its gross
margin target (95bps
to 105bps range) in the absence of an improved operating
environment, higher
transaction levels and a more favourable AuM mix (at end-Q313,
around 28% of
advisory AuM were invested in cash, according to management).
UBS's WMA, AM and R&C divisions all continued to report sound
performances,
contributing 13%, 8% and 24% respectively to the bank's total
adjusted
divisional pre-tax profit (excluding the pre-tax loss in the
corporate centre).
They all showed a yoy rise in adjusted pre-tax profit, and Fitch
expects the
three businesses to continue delivering satisfactory and
resilient results.
UBS's Q313 results included significant charges booked in the
corporate centre
(CHF1.2bn pre-tax loss). This included losses related to exiting
non-core and
legacy positions in a more challenging market environment and
additional
litigation provisions in UBS's core and non-core corporate
centre divisions.
Excluding the FINMA-imposed operational risk add-on, UBS
continued to reduce RWA
in the quarter although RWA reductions in its non-core and
legacy portfolios
slowed down somewhat. This was, in Fitch's view, the result of a
more
challenging quarter for asset disposals and also because UBS's
remaining
non-core and legacy positions were more complex to unwind or
dispose of.
UBS's capitalisation is a key rating strength and its end-Q313
Basel III 'fully
applied' CET1 ratio of 11.9% (11.6% if adjusted for the
operational risk add-on
and the exercise of the StabFund option in Q413) compares
favourably with that
of peers. UBS's un-weighted leverage, according to the Swiss
interpretation of
Basel III regulations, reached 3% on a 'fully loaded' basis at
end-Q313 (or 3.2%
when the Q413 exercise of the Stab Fund option is factored in).
Fitch expects
leverage to improve further as the bank progressively reduces
its non-core and
legacy portfolios.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
