RPT-Fitch Revises Bayer AG'S Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'A'

May 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised Germany-based healthcare company Bayer AG's Outlook to
Negative from Stable. The agency has also affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating at 'A', its Short-term IDR at 'F1', and its hybrid instrument rating at
'BBB+'.
The rating action follows Bayer's offer to acquire the consumer healthcare
division from Merck & Co Inc (Merck) for USD14.2bn. In addition to this
announcement, Bayer has entered into collaboration with Merck in cardiovascular
therapeutic developments (sGC modulators), which will result in an USD1bn
upfront payment to Bayer and additional sales milestones payments depending on
R&D success. Based on Fitch's projections the company post acquisition would
have exhausted its financial flexibility and we would expect a period of
deleveraging for the rating to remain at its 'A' level, to which management have
reiterated their commitment.
The announced transaction is expected to be fully debt-funded by way of senior
and hybrid debt issues (split to be determined) and is subject to regulatory
approvals with expected completion in 2H14.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Acquisition to Increase Leverage
The Negative Outlook reflects an expected increase in leverage due to the
debt-financed acquisition of Merck's consumer health care division. Fitch
projects around a 1.2x increase in funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage to an annualised peak of around 2.5x post acquisition, incorporating
also the earlier acquisition of Norway-based pharma company, Algeta ASA, for
around USD2.6bn and announced plans to acquire Dihon Pharmaceutical Group Co.,
Ltd., based in China. Such a financial profile is not compatible with the
current 'A' rating given Bayer's underlying business risk profile.
Strategic Fit and Improving Business Profile
Fitch considers the proposed acquisition of the Merck consumer health assets a
sound strategic fit as it enables Bayer to significantly boost its product range
and geographical reach in this segment. The Bayer/Merck combination will regain
the No 2 global market position in the consumer health segment (behind the
recently announced Novartis/GSK combination and ahead of Johnson & Johnson).
Accordingly, Fitch believes the business risk profile will improve as a result
of the transaction as it will strengthen the competitive position of its
consumer healthcare division in a rapidly consolidating market, and improve the
overall diversification of the group.
Active Management of R&D Risks
The strategic collaboration in the cardio-vascular therapeutic area will combine
two complementary and promising pipelines in cardio-vascular treatment with a
view to lowering the cost and risks of bringing products to market. This
combination should result in an enhanced R&D success probability for both
companies.
Synergies and Tax Benefits
Fitch believes that the transaction will be margin-enhancing and offer
considerable revenue synergies in addition to some cost savings. However we have
not factored a significant upside in our forecasts due to the inherent execution
risk in extracting such benefits. In addition, it will lower the group's overall
tax rate by structuring the transaction as an 'asset' rather than an 'entity'
purchase.
Fitch, however, highlights significant uncertainties associated with this
transaction that could affect the rating level of Bayer post completion. These
include delays in achieving the estimated margin improvement; long-term debt
structure post completion and associated financing costs; benefits arising from
the strategic cardio-vascular collaboration agreement; and details around tax
benefits (which the company has not yet finalised).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change of the Outlook back to Stable is contingent on a return to an improved
financial leverage profile with FFO adjusted net leverage below 2.0x on a
sustained basis, resulting from a smooth integration of the acquisition
supported by other cash preservation measures, and FFO fixed charge cover of
above 8.0x within the next 12 to 18 months.
Sustained financial ratios worse than above indicated levels i.e. as a result of
lower-than- expected cost savings and/or revenue uplift or a permanently higher
debt burden could result in a rating downgrade. At present, a potential
downgrade would be limited to one notch.