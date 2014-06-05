Fitch Revises Dufry AG's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Dufry AG's (Dufry)
Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BB'. Fitch has also affirmed Dufry Finance S.C.A.'s senior
unsecured notes
rating at 'BB'.
The rating actions follow Dufry's announcement that it is
acquiring the Nuance
Group. The affirmation reflects the overall positive impact the
acquisition
should have on Dufry's operations and expanded geographic
footprint. However,
the revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects the anticipated
temporary
weakening of credit metrics in FY14 and FY15 relating to the
increased
indebtedness from the new bond issue and a possible longer term
drawing under
the bridge facility ahead of the new equity placement, as well
as the initial
operating margin dilution. Although Dufry's business model will
remain capable
of generating large free cash flow (FCF), a commitment to pursue
a more
conservative financial strategy will be critical to assess the
future outlook
trend.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Leadership and Business Scale Strengthened
The acquisition of Nuance materially increases Dufry's market
leadership and
scope of operations. In the travel retail industry, Fitch views
this as
paramount for maintaining high quality of concessions and
deriving an increasing
amount of operational efficiencies.
Increased Footprint in Strategically Important Regions
Dufry will benefit from Nuance's complementary presence in the
Mediterranean
region, Asia and the US. Given that over 80% of Dufry's pipeline
projects
involve new concessions and expansions in these geographies,
Fitch views the
complementary geographic nature of the transaction as highly
accretive to
Dufry's long-term business development goals.
Impact on Concession Portfolio Mixed
The acquisition will allow Dufry to expand and diversify its
concession
portfolio and add a number of profitable contracts. We note an
overall shorter
concession lifetime and a higher share of concessions with
maximum guaranteed
payments will slightly elevate Dufry's operating leverage.
However, given
Dufry's historically high concession renewal rates of 80%, the
curtailed
concession lifetime does not materially diminish business
visibility. We expect
the average profitability of Nuance's concessions to converge
with that of
Dufry's through discontinuation of less profitable contracts and
renegotiation
of new concessions with predominantly variable fee structures.
Fitch also notes the unprofitable Australian operations of
Nuance, although
these are not deemed as strategically important to Dufry, with
most of the
unprofitable concessions expiring over the next quarters.
Operating Cash Generation Constrained By Weaker Profitability
Given Nuance's weaker profitability, the acquisition will
sustainably compress
Dufry's EBITDA margins by 1%-2% below the historical average of
14%. As a
result, Fitch estimates the forecast funds from operations (FFO)
as a percentage
of sales will be consistently below historical levels of 11%-12%
by 2-3%.
However, in the absence of any major incremental capital spend
above the
company's target of 3.5% of sales, free cash flow generation is
projected to
remain strong and expand over the rating horizon. We also note
that even with
lower profitability, Dufry would still rank among the top
performers in the
travel retail sector such as World Duty Free.
Credit Metrics to Come Under Pressure in FY 14-15
As a result of the acquisition, Fitch expects FCF as a
percentage of sales to
drop to below 4%, with FFO adjusted leverage after consideration
of dividends
paid to associates close to 6.0x by the end of FY14 (based on
the actual
contribution from Nuance in 2H14) and remain above 5.5x in FY
2015. We consider
the deterioration in credit metrics will be temporary, limited
to the business
integration period, which is expected to be restored in FY16
once the combined
business has started generating normalised levels of cash flow.
If FFO adjusted gross leverage remains sustainably above 5.5x,
for example as a
result of a more onerous integration process, weaker FCF or a
delay in the
equity placement as part of the financing package, this could
put pressure on
the rating.
Further Debt-Funded Acquisitions Likely
In the consolidating and highly competitive travel retail
industry, we expect
acquisitions will remain an essential route to delivering growth
and protecting
profitability. As long as future acquisitions are accretive to
Dufry's internal
cash generation and the company remains disciplined about its
financial policy,
Fitch continues to factor small add-on acquisitions into the
ratings.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Fitch expects Dufry to maintain comfortable liquidity given the
company's
continuously strong FCF generation, absence of principal
repayments until 2019
after the debt refinancing and augmented liquidity reserves
under the new
undrawn RCF of CHF900m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO adjusted leverage staying around 5.0x in the medium term
suggesting an
adverse shift in the operating environment, persisting organic
issues and/or
continuing appetite for debt-funded acquisitions
- EBITDA margin below 12% coupled with FCF margin below 4.0%,
both on a
sustainable basis
- FFO fixed charge cover sustainably below 2.5x
Positive: Although an upgrade is unlikely before 2015, future
developments that
could lead to positive rating action include:
- FFO adjusted leverage reducing to below 4.0x and fixed charge
cover rising
above 3.0x on a sustainable basis
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Ishani Goonasekera
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1509
Supervisory Analyst
Elena Stock
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 135
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.