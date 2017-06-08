Fitch Revises Dufry AG's Outlook to Stable; Affirms at 'BB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) 'Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Dufry AG's Issuer Default Rating to Stable from Negative and
affirmed the IDR at
'BB-'. Fitch has also affirmed Dufry Finance SCA's senior notes
at 'BB-'.
The change of the Outlook to Stable from Negative reflects
Fitch's view as
regards the success of Dufry's integrated transformational
acquisitions and our
expectations of sustainably improving free cash flows and
margins; these factors
should drive de-leveraging towards 5.0x on a funds from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted gross basis in the medium term, a level we
consider more
comfortable with the rating given the cyclical demand profile in
line with the
economic cycle. The rating action critically relies on
management's rigorous
execution of operational improvement measures and its commitment
to its target
net debt to EBITDA of 3.0x.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Accelerating Organic Growth: Fitch projects low single digit
organic growth for
Dufry's operations, supported by the implementation of the
Business Operating
Model (BOM) to stimulate sales and operating margins. The
issuer's intension to
explore the benefits of digitalisation, which has become
indispensable in
traditional retail and which has been underutilised in travel
retail, as well as
the active management of customer data will be beneficial to the
mobilisation of
incremental sales. Realisation of additional synergies of CHF20
million through
streamlining of certain corporate functions and business
processes would add up
to 50bp to the EBITDA margin in the medium term.
Supportive Macro-Economic Environment: A generally stable
macro-economic
environment with strong performance in the developed markets in
combination with
improving consumer confidence in the emerging markets along with
stabilisation
of the national currencies, particularly in Latin America and
Russia, should
provide additional impetus for growth. The lift of a travel ban
for Russian
tourists going to Turkey has reversed the regional performance
to positive in
2H16, supporting our expectations of a strong 2017 trading
performance.
Recovery Uncertainty in Brazil: Given Dufry's considerable
exposure to Brazil,
which we estimate at around 5% of group revenues, we remain
cautious on the pace
of the economic recovery and restoration of consumer confidence
in Brazil, due
to the political uncertainties related to President Michel
Temer. Fitch expects
a steady, albeit slow recovery this year of 0.5%, further
accelerating to 2.5%
in 2018.
Focus on Execution: The Stabilisation of the Outlook reflects
the evidence of
adequate execution skills of Dufry's management and its
adherence to stated
financial policies. The disciplined execution of two
transformational
acquisitions, with fully realised synergies, provides confidence
for the timely
implementation of the operational improvement measures contained
in the BOM. An
early redemption of the USD500 million senior notes in December
2016 signals the
issuer's commitment to the leverage target of 3.0x. An inability
to improve
operating performance by the end-2018 as planned, coupled with
stagnating
deleveraging would put ratings under pressure.
Leverage Still Stretched: Projected FFO-adjusted leverage of
5.9x at the end of
2017 remains an outlier for an IDR of 'BB-', and is in line with
a lower
non-investment grade for the retail sector. In the absence of
contractual debt
amortisation, deleveraging relies solely on Dufry's ability to
continuously
improve sales and operating margins. Through the implementation
of sales and
profitability strengthening initiatives outlined in the BOM, we
project
FFO-adjusted leverage will reduce towards 5.0x in 2020, and
become more
comfortable for the assigned rating.
For the purposes of FFO-adjusted leverage calculation, Fitch
capitalises only
the Minimum Guarantee Payments under the concession contracts
estimated at 5% of
sales multiplied by eight times.
Modified FFO Fixed-Charge Cover Ratio: In line with the change
to the
calculation of the FFO Fixed-Charge Cover introduced by Fitch in
2016, the
agency continues to capitalise the entire amount of concession
fees. The
resulting ratio of 1.3x is materially below peers in the 'BB'
rating category
for the sector. However, we consider the ratio of 1.3x in the
context of largely
flexible concession fees, linked to Dufry's underlying operating
performance,
which does not imply a constrained financial flexibility of the
issuer; on the
contrary we expect greater resilience through the economic cycle
as both sales
and concession fees would reduce albeit not in perfect
synchronization. Due to
its expected stability through the cycle, the modified FFO
Fixed-Charge Cover
levels have no impact on the rating.
Further Acquisitions Likely: Fitch considers bolt-on
acquisitions to be part of
the business development strategy. We have therefore included in
our rating case
an annual acquisition budget of CHF200 million starting in 2018,
after Dufry has
fully absorbed the transformational acquisitions of recent
years. Larger
acquisitions would be considered as event risk.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Dufry's IDR of 'BB-' reflects a low investment grade business
risk profile,
evident in scale, the quality of the concession portfolio and
strong cash flow
generation, constrained by an elevated indebtedness level which
is more in line
with the 'B' rating category. Similarly to traditional
retailers, Dufry is
exposed to changes in consumer confidence, or volume risk,
expressed in the
number of travellers, while carrying little price risk as the
company benefits
from the captive and generally more affluent air travel
audience. At the same
time, travel retailers tend to be more cyclical and seasonal
than conventional
general retailers. The uniqueness of Dufry's P&L structure is
the largely
flexible cost of its concessions, linked to certain operating
performance
parameters such as sales. Such flexibility allows the company to
maintain an FFO
fixed-charge cover ratio at about 1.3x, without compromising its
financial
flexibility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Dufry
include:
- annual organic growth of 3%-4% until 2020
- EBITDA margin gradually improving towards 13% in the medium
term
- capex at 3.5% of sales, in line with management guidance
- common dividends assumed at CHF100 million-CHF200 million a
year based on the
results of 2018 when we project Dufry will approach its net
leverage target of
3.0x
- minority dividends of 5% of EBITDA
- net trade working capital rising in line with sales, leading
to an average
cash outflow of CHF20 million a year
- bank debt maturing in July 2019 is assumed to be refinanced at
maturity on the
same terms
- add-on acquisitions of CHF200 million a year from 2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
-Sustained positive organic sales growth and EBITDA margins
improving towards
15%.
-Pre-dividend free cash flows sustainably at high single digit
levels.
-FFO adjusted leverage decreasing to <4.5x, or FFO adjusted net
leverage to
<4.0x.
-FFO fixed charge cover improving towards 1.4x.
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
-Stagnating sales and EBITDA margins remaining below 12% as a
result of an
inability to realise planned business improvement measures or
address
operational challenges.
-Execution of a sizeable predominantly debt-funded acquisition
jeopardising
de-leveraging.
-Leverage persistently in excess of 5.5x on FFO adjusted gross
basis, or
FFO-adjusted net leverage staying above 5.0x.
- FFO fixed charge cover tightening towards 1.2x.
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity, Low Refinancing Risk: Fitch projects
comfortable organic
liquidity of CHF300 million to CHF400 million per annum, leading
to average
non-restricted cash reserves of CHF350 million until 2020.
According to
management guidance, the cash drawdown under the revolving
credit facility of
CHF372 million at the end of 2016 will be reduced to zero during
2017.
Restricted cash reserves have been kept at CHF100 million. In
light of the good
access to public debt and equity markets, and investors'
familiarity with
Dufry's business model, refinancing risk is considered low.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Maggie Cheng, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 73530 1689
Supervisory Analyst
Elena Stock
Director
+49 69 6 80 76 135
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Financial debt adjusted by fixed rental obligations payable
under concession
agreements assumed at 5% of sales, multiplied by 8.0x
- reported cash reduced by CHF100 million as minimum cash
required for
operations which cannot be used for debt service
- EBITDA excludes associate income of CHF4 million
- FFO excludes net result from non-controlling interest of CHF44
million
- One-off payment of CHF14 million in connection with early
redemption of senior
notes of USD500 million in December 2016 excluded from interest
paid and added
to Other Investing and Financing Cash Flow Items.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
