Fitch Revises Swiss Re's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IFS at 'A+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Swiss
Reinsurance Company Limited's (Swiss Re) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from
Stable. Both ratings
have been affirmed at 'A+'.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Swiss Re's senior and
subordinated notes. A
full list of ratings actions can be found at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects improvement in
Swiss Re's
leverage profile and earnings consistency. The affirmation is
underpinned by the
reinsurer's very strong risk-adjusted capitalisation and
dominant position
within the global reinsurance sector. In Fitch's view the
business and
geographic diversity of Swiss Re's property & casualty (P&C)
reinsurance
portfolio provides high resilience to the softening pricing
conditions that are
being reported across several reinsurance classes.
The continued run-off of Swiss Re's credit derivatives portfolio
and a reduction
in operational debt both served to improve the reinsurer's
leverage profile in
1H14. Fitch's total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio fell
to 0.8x at
end-1H14 (end-1H13: 1.3x), which is acceptable for the
reinsurer's financial
profile. The TFC ratio captures most forms of financial
commitments, including
financial debt, operational debt, securitisations, certain
derivative exposures
and other debt-like commitments.
The strength of Swiss Re's capitalisation is viewed as a
positive rating factor,
despite a marginal decrease in coverage following the expiry of
the 20%
retrocession quota share at end-2012. As a result, Swiss Re's
risk exposure to
single-loss events has increased although Fitch considers this
to remain within
an acceptable range. The reinsurer continues to execute its
financial
deleveraging plans that were announced in 2013 and the actions
taken to date are
viewed positively by Fitch. The outcome is expected to further
improve financial
flexibility and efficiency across the Swiss Re group.
Fitch expects that Swiss Re will continue to generate strong
group earnings over
the next two years, with the P&C reinsurance segment remaining
as the core
source of profitability. The share of casualty business within
Swiss Re's
reinsurance portfolio continues to grow, partly driven by the
changing
attractiveness between margins for property and casualty lines.
Fitch expects
the continued earnings strain created by declining property
premium rates in
mature peak-zone geographies to be partially offset by
higher-margin business
written in emerging market countries.
The underlying performance of the life & health segment
continues to improve,
with the reinsurer committed to achieving a 10%-12% return on
equity (ROE)
target for this segment in 2015. Rebalancing of the investment
portfolio is at
an advanced stage and results in a marginal rise in risk assets.
Fitch continues
to closely monitor progress made in improving the performance of
the legacy US
term book, especially with regard to yearly renewable term (YRT)
policies. A
charge of USD500m during 2014 is expected although the final
amount and timing
remain uncertain.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating drivers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Maintenance of TFC ratio below 0.8x, with other credit metrics
remaining close
to current levels
--Reduced financial leverage to under 25% (1H14: 25.2%)
--Maintenance of Swiss solvency test (SST) capitalisation above
200% (end-2013:
245%)
The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Marked increase in TFC ratio above 2.0x
--Increased financial leverage above 35%
--Deterioration in SST capitalisation below 175%, for example
due to large
losses eroding capital, or excessive growth
--Weaker underwriting profitability relative to similarly rated
peers
Swiss Re is one of the largest global reinsurers with net
premiums written of
USD30.5bn in 2013 and shareholders' equity (including minority
interests) of
USD33bn at end-2013. The group transacts all lines of the
non-life, life and
health reinsurance business and has 60 representative offices.
The rating actions are as follows:
Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
Senior debt issued and guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company
Ltd affirmed at
'A+'
CHF500m 2% notes due 2015 (CH0106848481)
CHF600m 2.13% notes due 2017 (CH0144934319)
Senior debt issued by Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corp and guaranteed
by Swiss
Reinsurance Company Ltd affirmed at 'A+'
USD250m 2.875% notes due 2022 (US87089HAA14 / USU7514EAU48)
USD500m 4.25% notes due 2042 (US87089HAB96 / USU7514EAV21)
Subordinated debt issued by Aquarius + Investments PLC and
guaranteed by Swiss
Reinsurance Company Ltd affirmed at 'BBB+'
USD750m 6.375% contingent write-off due 2024 (XS0901578681)
Subordinated debt issued by Cloverie PLC and guaranteed by Swiss
Reinsurance
Company Ltd affirmed at 'A-'
EUR500m 6.625% notes due 2042 (XS0802738434)
Subordinated debt issued by ELM B.V. and guaranteed by Swiss
Reinsurance Company
Ltd affirmed at 'A-'
EUR1,000m 5.252% perpetual (XS0253627136)
GBP500m 6.3% perpetual (XS0293392105)
AUD300m 7.64% perpetual (AU3CB0024743)
AUD450m perpetual (AU3FN0002531)
Subordinated debt issued by Swiss Re Capital I LP and guaranteed
by Swiss
Reinsurance Company Ltd affirmed at 'A-'
USD752m 6.854% perpetual (US87089AAA60)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1211
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Brian Schneider
Senior Director
+1 312 606 2321
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE
ADDITIONAL
INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
