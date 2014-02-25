Fitch: Russian Banks' Significant Ukraine Exposures Raise Risks

LONDON, February 25 (Fitch) Russian banks' significant exposures
to Ukraine may
materially impact the solvency of some institutions if borrowers
suffer as a
result of the current heightened political and economic stress,
Fitch Ratings
says. But the most vulnerable banks have support-driven ratings,
which are
unlikely to change unless there is evidence of a reduced
probability of support
from the Russian government.
Russian banks' total exposures to Ukraine are substantial at
around USD28bn,
according to President Putin's statement in November 2013. We
estimate Russian
state-related banks hold the bulk of this, with approximately
half at their
Ukrainian subsidiaries (which are to a large degree
parent-funded) and half
booked directly on parent banks' balance sheets or at other
group entities.
Risks relate primarily to loans to local corporates (more than a
half of the
total exposure), and to Russian and Ukrainian businessmen who
have borrowed
funds for the acquisition of Ukrainian assets (about 25%). We
believe these are
exposed to both economic and political risks in Ukraine,
including recession,
potential challenges to the ownership of pledged assets, and the
devaluation of
the hryvna, since around 60% of lending is done in foreign
currency. Local
retail loan books (less than 5%) and Ukrainian sovereign
exposures of Russian
banks are limited.
We estimate that the most exposed banks (relative to equity) are
Vnesheconombank
(VEB, 74%), Gazprombank (about 40%) and VTB (at least 14%).
Sberbank (8%) and
Alfa Bank (3%) are less vulnerable.
VEB's Ukrainian subsidiary has assets of about USD5bn (equal to
29% of parent
equity), and there are also corporate loans booked on VEB's
balance sheet,
including a large M&A finance transaction.
Gazprombank has the second largest exposure relative to its
capital, despite not
having a local subsidiary. This comprises a loan to Naftogaz
(around 15% of
capital), the national oil and gas company of Ukraine, secured
on payments from
Russia's Gazprom which partially mitigates the risks, and other
corporate
exposures, including acquisition financing.
VTB's risks are mainly from its local subsidiary (assets of
about USD3bn, equal
to 11% of parent equity), although it has also said it was
directly exposed to
the Ukrainian sovereign for around RUB20bn (USD0.7bn) at
end-2013. VTB's direct
