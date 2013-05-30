RPT-Fitch: Swiss Banks' US Tax Dispute Resolution Costly, Necessary

May 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
A solution of the dispute between the US authorities and
several Swiss private banks, who have allegedly helped US citizens evade tax, is
likely to be costly for the banks involved, Fitch Ratings says. However, we
believe yesterday's proposal by the Swiss government should remove significant
uncertainty for the banks and in the medium term is preferable to a lengthy
dispute with US authorities.
Litigation risks for Swiss private banks have increased in recent years and
their current ratings reflect the still considerable costs relating to US
offshore clients and other legal risks. We expect any fine or indemnification to
be manageable for the Swiss private banks we rate as none of them has
strategically targeted undeclared US offshore clients after UBS's settlement
with the US authorities in 2009 over tax evasion, to our knowledge. But the
final settlements or fines for tax evasion matters are difficult to predict and
should the amounts significantly exceed our expectations, this could be negative
for these banks' ratings.
We anticipate all rated banks with exposure to US offshore clients to cooperate
with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) because we understand that the US
authorities could take further legal steps should a bank decide not to
participate in the proposed solution.
The framework of the settlement including how a fine, if any, would be
calculated will be disclosed by the US authorities once the proposed bill has
been passed by the Swiss parliament. We expect that the banks' behaviour post
UBS's 2009 settlement will be relevant in determining the fines. Active
acquisition of undeclared US offshore clients during this period is likely to
incur heftier fines.
The US authorities have made general inquiries into the US wealth management
activities of three rated Swiss banks, specifically Credit Suisse, Pictet and
Zuercher Kantonalbank. Two further rated banks, Lombard Odier and EFG
International are currently not subject to such inquiries to our knowledge.
The Swiss federal government yesterday approved a draft bill to create the legal
basis for Swiss banks to cooperate with US authorities in matters relating to US
off-shore clients. If passed by parliament, this would allow banks to negotiate
individual closing agreements with the DoJ and would thus avoid any further
investigations or even indictments by US authorities.
If passed according to the current time-table, the bill will come into force on
1 July 2013 for one year only. We expect the banks to start negotiating
agreements with the US authorities shortly thereafter.