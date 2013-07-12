Fitch: Swiss Private Banks Continue to Face Headwinds; Well Placed To Withstand Pressure

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Swiss Private Banks
here
LONDON/BARCELONA, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that Swiss
private banks will continue to face headwinds from challenging
markets,
increasing regulatory costs and elevated litigation risk.
However, the rated
Swiss private banks are well-placed to withstand this pressure
and their ratings
remain underpinned by their low overall risk appetite, sound
funding and capital
position and stable and high-quality earnings base.
On 5 July 2013, Fitch affirmed three Swiss private banks, Pictet
& Cie
(AA-/Stable/aa-), Lombard Odier & Cie (AA-/Stable/aa-) and EFG
International AG
(A/Stable/a) as part of a peer review.
Private banks continue to operate in a challenging environment,
with low
transaction-based revenues and a significant cash bias in client
portfolios
putting pressure on gross asset under management margins. Given
the three rated
Swiss banks' solid franchises and the scalability of their
business models, any
improvement in their operating environment should translate into
a gross margin
recovery and better profitability.
Changing regulatory requirements, notably regarding European and
US cross-border
private banking, remain among the banks' main challenges. All
three banks are
trying to mitigate the pressure on Western European offshore
private banking by
improving their non-European private banking, European onshore
and to some
extent asset management franchises. While pressure on Western
European offshore
private banking is likely to continue in the medium term, the
three Swiss banks'
size and diversification make them better placed than many peers
to withstand
this pressure.
Given tighter regulation and the banks' increasingly global
footprint, Fitch
believes litigation risk will remain high. However, sound risk
management and
compliance practices at all banks support Fitch's assumption
that litigation
costs will remain of a manageable size and absorbable by the
banks' still
adequate operating profitability.
For more information on the sector, see 'Peer Review: Swiss
Private Banks -
Coping Well in Difficult Environment, which is available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.