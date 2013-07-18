RPT-Fitch: Tablets drive first-quarter post-paid net additions

July 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings estimates that overall, wireless net additions among the three largest wireless service providers sank 77% to 596,000 units during first-quarter 2013 (1Q'13) versus last year. Positively strong demand for tablets drove postpaid subscriber net additions during the quarter. Shared data plans have moved session-based tablet subscribers to postpaid tablet plans, creating a more stable and predictable revenue stream for wireless operators.

DISH Network's wireless ambitions suffered a setback as Softbank closed on its acquisition of Sprint and Sprint prevailed over DISH in the pursuit of Clearwire Corporation. The wireless industry's competitive landscape continued to evolve and Fitch expects DISH will likely engage another wireless carrier seeking a partnership, acquisition or network-sharing agreement. T-Mobile US, Inc. is the most likely carrier given its national scope.

Fitch's special report 'U.S. Communications Industry Leaders Competitive Scorecard' discusses trends in the 1Q'13 as to the scope and depth of the competitive overlap of leading telecommunications operators. The report compares the competitive positions of the leading local exchange carriers (LEC), cable multiple system operators (MSOs), wireless service providers and direct broadcast satellite (DBS) operators. The report also summarizes key operating metrics financial statistics, particularly related to key forecast items such as revenue growth, margin changes, capital re-investment and debt. In addition, the report includes summary comments concerning significant developments in the quarter.

