RPT-Fitch to Rate Honda Auto Receivables Owner Trust 2013-4; Issues Presale

Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Rating Outlooks to the Honda Auto
Receivables 2013-4 Owner Trust notes:
--$285,800,000 class A-1 'F1+sf';
--$307,100,000 class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$307,100,000 class A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$100,000,000 class A-4 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Credit Quality: The credit quality of HAROT 2013-4, as measured by the
weighted average (WA) Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) score of 756 and internal credit
score tiering, is consistent with prior 2012?2013 pools. HAROT 2013-4 has a
large percentage of subvented collateral; new vehicles total 87.47% and
seasoning totals 13.09 months, consistent with prior transactions.
Consistent Credit Enhancement Structure: The cash flow distribution is a
sequential-pay structure. Initial hard credit enhancement (CE) is 2.75% (2.50%
subordination and a 0.25% reserve). This is unchanged from HAROT series 2013-3
(which was not rated by Fitch). A yield supplement account (YSA) boosts the
effective WA APR, increasing excess spread (XS), which totals 2.23% in 2013-4.
Strong Portfolio/Securitization Performance: Losses and delinquencies on AHFC's
portfolio and 2009-2012 securitizations are within expectations and improved
versus 2006?2008. This is supported by strong credit quality, enhanced servicing
policies, improvement in the economy and strong recovery rates.
Stable Corporate Health: Fitch rates AHFC 'F1' and its parent, Honda, 'F1/A',
with a Stable Rating Outlook. AHFC has recorded positive corporate financial
results in recent years, while the overall health of Honda has remained strong.
Consistent Origination/Underwriting/Servicing: AHFC demonstrates solid
capabilities as originator, underwriter and servicer. This is evidenced by
historical portfolio delinquency and loss experience and securitization
performance. Fitch deems AHFC capable to adequately service the 2013-4
transaction.
Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction should provide
that a bankruptcy of AHFC would not impair the timeliness of payments on the
securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case and
could result in potential rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the
sensitivity of the ratings assigned to all classes of 2013-4 to increased losses
over the life of the transaction. Fitch's analysis found that the notes display
limited sensitivity to increased defaults and losses, showing no expected impact
on the rating of the notes under Fitch's moderate (1.5x base case loss)
scenario. Fitch may downgrade the notes by one rating category based on Fitch's
severe (2.5x base case loss) scenario.
Key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are further detailed in the
accompanying presale report, available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking
on the below link.
