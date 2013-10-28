RPT-Fitch to rate Sierra Timeshare 2013-3 Receivables Funding LLC; issues presale

Oct 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following
ratings and Outlooks to Sierra Timeshare 2013-3 Receivables Funding LLC:
--$230,630,000 class A asset-backed notes 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$69,370,000 class B asset-backed notes 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
Consistent Collateral: Approximately 66.1% of Sierra 2013-3 consists of
WVRI-originated loans; the remaining are WRDC loans. Fitch has determined that,
on a like-for-like FICO basis, WRDC's receivables perform better than WVRI's.
The weighted average (WA) FICO score of the pool is 716.
Continued Weak WVRI Performance: Similar to other timeshare originators and
other consumer asset types, Wyndham Worldwide's delinquency and default
performance exhibited notable increases in the 2007?2008 vintages. While more
recent vintages are displaying improved performance under the WRDC platform, the
improvement is not evident under the WVRI platform.
Sufficient CE Structure: Initial hard credit enhancement (CE) is expected to be
34.25% and 14.50% for class A and B notes, respectively. Hard CE is composed of
overcollateralization (OC), a letter of credit (LOC) reserve account and
subordination. Soft CE is also provided by excess spread and is expected to be
9.82% per annum.
Quality of Origination/Servicing: Wyndham Worldwide has demonstrated sufficient
abilities as an originator and servicer of timeshare loans. This is evidenced by
the historical delinquency and loss performance of securitized trusts and of the
managed portfolio.
Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction should provide
that a bankruptcy of Wyndham Worldwide and Wyndham Consumer Finance, Inc. (WCF)
would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities.
Rating Sensitivities
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults could produce cumulative
gross default (CGD) levels higher than the base case and would likely result in
declines of credit enhancement and remaining default coverage levels available
to the notes. Additionally, unanticipated increases in prepayment activity could
also result in a decline in coverage. Decreased default coverage may make
certain note ratings susceptible to potential negative rating actions, depending
on the extent of the decline in coverage.
Thus, Fitch conducts sensitivity analysis stressing both a transaction's initial
base case CGD and prepayment assumptions by 1.5x and 2.0x and examining the
rating implications on all classes of issued notes. The 1.5x and 2.0x increases
of the base case CGD and prepayment assumptions represent moderate and severe
stresses, respectively, and are intended to provide an indication of the rating
sensitivity of notes to unexpected deterioration of a trust's performance.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the presale
report dated Oct. 28, 2013. Fitch's analysis of the Representations and
Warranties (R&W) of this transaction can be found in 'Sierra Timeshare 2013-3
Receivables Funding LLC - Appendix'. These R&Ws are compared to those of typical
R&W for the asset class as detailed in the special report 'Representations,
Warranties, and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance
Transactions' dated April 17, 2012.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the
accompanying presale report, available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking
on the above link.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sierra Timeshare 2013-3 Receivables Funding LLC
(US ABS)