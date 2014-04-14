RPT-Fitch to Rate World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2014-A; Issues Presale

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Rating Outlooks to the notes issued by World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2014-A:

--$215,000,000 class A-1 'F1+sf';

--$257,000,000 class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$257,000,000 class A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$102.340,000 class A-4 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$17,810,000 class B 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Consistent Pool Quality: 2014-A has strong credit quality with a weighted average (WA) Fair Isaac Corp. N.A (FICO) score of 727, WA seasoning of 5.7 months, and 94% of the pool is backed by new vehicles. 2014-A is geographically concentrated in the Southeast, consistent with historical World Omni originations.

Highest Percentage of Extended-Term Loans: Loans with original terms greater than 60 months total 67.6% in 2014-A, the highest ever to date in a WOART pool. Extended-term loans have historically produced higher loss rates and have been specifically accounted for in Fitch's analysis. However, the borrowers within this longer term range have strong obligor FICO scores.

Adequate Credit Enhancement Structure: Overall credit enhancement (CE) in 2014-A is consistent with prior transactions, with 4.55% hard CE for the class A notes and 2.50% for the class B notes, and 2.90% of annual excess spread. Under Fitch's analysis, the structure is able to support stressed losses commensurate with the expected ratings.

Improving Portfolio/Securitization Performance: World Omni's portfolio and securitization delinquency and loss performance has improved since 2009, driven by the strong credit quality of originations and adequate servicing, support from the improving, albeit slow, U.S. economic recovery, and stable used vehicle values despite moderating over the past year.

Consistent Origination/Underwriting/Servicing: Fitch believes World Omni to be a capable originator, underwriter, and servicer. This is evidenced by the historical performance of its managed portfolio and securitizations.

Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction should provide that a bankruptcy of World Omni would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case. This in turn could result in Fitch taking negative rating actions on the notes.

Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2014-A to increased credit losses over the life of the transaction. Fitch's analysis found that the transaction displays some sensitivity to increased defaults and credit losses. This shows a potential downgrade of one category under Fitch's moderate (1.5x base case loss) scenario, especially for the subordinate bonds. The notes could experience downgrades of two to three rating categories under Fitch's severe (2.5x base case loss) scenario.

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the accompanying presale report.

Fitch's analysis of the Representation and Warranties (R&W) of this transaction can be found in 'World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2014-A --Appendix'. These R&W are compared to those of typical R&W for the asset class as detailed in Fitch's April 17, 2012 special report, 'Representations, Warranties, and Enforcement Mechanisms in the Global Structured Finance Transactions'.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2014-A (US ABS)

