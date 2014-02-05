RPT-Fitch: UBS 4Q13 Performance Benefits from Less Volatile Business model

Feb 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that UBS AG's (UBS; A/Stable/a)
solid 4Q13 results with resilient performances in all its business lines show
that the bank has largely completed the fundamental repositioning of its
investment bank (IB). While UBS's net profitability in 2014 is likely to remain
affected by still high litigation charges, restructuring costs and costs
relating to exiting its remaining non-core and legacy portfolio, in our view,
underlying profitability is likely to remain sound in all its core businesses,
including its revamped IB. The results have no immediate impact on UBS's
ratings.
UBS continued to improve its Basel III capital and leverage ratios in 4Q13,
helped among other things by the exercise of the Swiss National Bank (SNB)
StabFund option.
Adjusted for a CHF94m loss on own credit, CHF198m net restructuring charges, a
CHF75m net loss relating to debt buy backs and a CHF61m gain from the disposal
of real estate, UBS reported a CHF755m adjusted pre-tax profit for 4Q13. While
its 2013 adjusted return on equity of 8.3% (4.2% for 2012) was still lower than
its 15% guidance for 2015, we consider that UBS is well positioned to meet this
target in 2015 assuming litigation and restructuring charges start to fall
towards the end of 2014. Reported net profit for the quarter (CHF919m) benefited
from a CHF470m net tax benefit, which largely related to a CHF589m write-up of
deferred tax assets, predominately related to its businesses in the US and
Switzerland.
Operating revenue improved q-o-q and y-o-y in all of UBS's operating business
divisions (wealth management (WM), US wealth management (WMA), global asset
management (AM), and IB) except in its Swiss domestic (R&C) franchise, where
slightly higher net loan impairment charges led to a marginal decline q-o-q.
UBS's IB division reported a 9% q-o-q increase in operating revenue and an
adjusted return on allocated equity above its 15% target (20%; despite lower RWA
utilisation (if incremental operating risk RWA are excluded)), a lower funded
balance sheet and only marginally higher average value-at-risk utilisation
(CHF11m compared with CHF10m in 3Q13). IB improvements were largely driven by
better revenue in the bank's corporate clients solutions unit, notably a strong
performance in advisory in Asia Pacific and Europe as well as in equity capital
markets. Revenue in UBS's investor client services business, which is dominated
by the bank's solid equities trading franchise were essentially flat q-o-q in a
challenging quarter, but compared well with most peers' performance, which
showed greater volatility in securities trading revenue.
Both UBS's wealth management businesses reported a solid performance for the
quarter despite a still adverse operating environment. In WM, net new money
inflows improved somewhat (to CHF5.8bn) largely because of strong inflows in
Asia compensating for moderate net outflows in UBS's European offshore
businesses. Given the still suppressed gross margin (85bps in 4Q13, unchanged
q-o-q), in our view, UBS's WM franchise is well placed to benefit from improving
market conditions, although we believe it will be challenging for the bank to
meet its 95bps to 105bps gross margin target in the short- to medium-term.
Adjusted pre-tax losses in UBS's corporate centre - core functions (CC-CF) and
corporate centre - non-core and legacy portfolio functions remained significant
in the quarter at CHF464m and CHF422m, respectively. CC-CF pre-tax losses
largely relate to unallocated funding costs from long-term funding from UBS's
legacy IB assets (reported in non-core) and according to management, will be
slightly lower in 2014 (from CHF510m in 2013), falling to around CHF100m in 2015
and a negligible amount in 2016. We expect the performance of UBS's non-core and
legacy portfolio to remain unpredictable with losses booked largely depending on
market conditions and the speed of asset disposals and wind-downs.
UBS's capitalisation is a key rating strength. The bank's fully-loaded Basel III
common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio improved further to 12.8% at end-2013, which
is the highest within its peer group. UBS is well on track to meet its 13%
fully-loaded CET1 ratio target in 2014. The 90bps improvement q-o-q was
predominately due to CHF2.9bn higher CET1 capital (largely driven by UBS
exercising the SNB StabFund option which resulted in CHF2.5bn higher CET1
capital). Fully-applied RWA increased by CHF6bn (to CHF225bn) with RWA
reductions in CC-NC (down CHF12bn q-o-q) and IB (down CHF3bn) being more than
offset by CHF22.5bn incremental operational risk RWA imposed by FINMA.
UBS's unweighted leverage, according to the Swiss interpretation of Basel III
regulations, reached 3.4% on a 'fully loaded' basis at end-4Q13 and compares
adequately with European and most US peers. Fitch expects leverage to improve
further as the bank progressively reduces its non-core and legacy portfolios.
Fitch expects UBS's incremental operational risk RWA add-on to gradually fall as
UBS provides for or resolves outstanding litigation or regulatory matters.
Nonetheless, UBS's exposure to operational, litigation and regulatory risks
remains, in Fitch's view, a downside risk to UBS's Viability Rating in the short
to medium term. Fitch expects the ultimate cost of litigation and regulatory
matters to remain manageable for the bank. However, should the final outcome of
these cases affect UBS's ability to maintain strong capitalisation, then its
Viability Rating could come under pressure.