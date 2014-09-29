Fitch: UBS New HoldCo Flags Focus on Bank Resolution Planning

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) UBS's share-for-share exchange to set up a new holding company highlights the increasing focus on bank resolution planning by regulators, Fitch Ratings says. Other large European groups without holding company structures may over time follow UBS's move to improve resolvability. Such a structure facilitates "single point of entry" resolution and preserves the continuity of systemically important functions at operating subsidiaries. Changes to bank group structures due to "too-big-to-fail" legislation and increased regulatory scrutiny of booking centres will lead to shifts in balance-sheet size and the composition of local subsidiaries and branches. UBS's exchange offer, announced today, is one of several measures the group is taking to improve resolvability. It is also establishing a new bank subsidiary in Switzerland, an intermediate holding company in the US and revising its business and operating model in the UK. The announcement has no immediate rating effect. But over time an additional buffer for the operating banks' senior creditors will be built up as bail-in debt will be issued by the group holding company, which may affect ratings. We will factor in potential structural subordination and the terms of any bail-in debt issued by the holding company when assessing the relative position of creditors of the various group entities. Other large European banking groups will also need to change their structures to improve resolvability. Bank holding companies in Europe, where they exist, have not issued material volumes of senior debt. UK bank holding companies have started to issue junior and senior debt recently. The creation of holdcos and the issuance of bail-in debt and junior debt instruments from these entities are likely to increase. Debt issuance will also be influenced by total loss-absorption capacity requirements to be proposed by the Financial Stability Board in November. But group structures and resolution planning are unlikely to be an immediate priority for the ECB in the early days of its new supervisory role for eurozone banking groups, and the Single Resolution mechanism arm of Banking Union does not start until 2016. Therefore, any structural changes and funding shifts will probably take longer to emerge at banks in the eurozone. Requirements for single point of entry resolution and higher capital, and increased local regulatory scrutiny will place additional organisation burdens on the banks and may constrain their business activities. Nevertheless, enhancing resolvability may reduce regulatory capital requirements. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, takes resolution factors into account in its capital buffer requirements. UBS expects the new structure to allow it to qualify for a capital rebate under Switzerland's too-big-to-fail requirements, resulting in lower overall capital requirements for the group. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director Financial Institutions +33 1 44 29 91 46 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.