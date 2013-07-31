Fitch: UBS' Q213 Results Show Solid Operating Performance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/MILAN, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS
AG's (UBS;
'A'/Stable/'a') underlying profitability remained sound in Q213.
UBS reported
solid results in all of its operating divisions, and has further
progressed on
reducing its Non-core and Legacy Portfolio. At the same time,
UBS reported
strong risk-weighted capital ratios with a Basel III 'fully
applied' common
equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.2%, and improved its leverage
ratio.
UBS' pre-tax income, adjusted for fair value of own debt changes
(CHF138m gain
in Q213) and restructuring charges (CHF140m charge), increased
by 56%
year-on-year to CHF1bn but was down 46% quarter-on-quarter. More
than half of
the qoq decline was caused by a CHF658m litigation provision
mainly related to
an agreement in principle to settle litigation with the US
Federal Housing
Finance Agency on RMBS offerings, and a CHF106m charge (mainly
in wealth
management) related to the Swiss agreement with the UK on
withholding tax.
Excluding these two items, UBS' pre-tax profit fell by 21% qoq.
UBS' wealth management and asset management businesses together
with the Swiss
commercial banking operations contributed about two thirds to
the bank's total
adjusted divisional pre-tax profit in Q213 (excluding the
CHF1.2bn pre-tax loss
in the corporate centre), which demonstrates the increased
weight of the bank's
non-investment banking activities, which Fitch considers more
stable earnings
sources.
UBS' Investment Bank (IB) division reported CHF806m adjusted
pre-tax profit.
Performance remained resilient compared with a seasonally strong
Q113, with
adjusted pre-tax profit down only 13% qoq, and contrasted with a
CHF0.1bn
pre-tax loss in Q212, including losses related to the Facebook
IPO. IB generated
a 38% adjusted return on attributed equity in the division,
which is however
likely to come down from this high level in H213 because of
seasonally lower
market activity in the last two quarters of a year. Net revenue
in Investor
Client Services (CHF1.5bn) comprises the results from the bank's
trading
activities and improved significantly yoy (+104%). Fixed income
trading dropped
qoq by 42% as revenue in FX options, rates and credit declined
in reaction to
curtailed business activity. Equities trading, which generated
about three
quarters of trading revenue, remained stable qoq and saw a
strong improvement
yoy.
Corporate Client Solutions, which includes the bank's advisory
and underwriting
activities, saw resilient revenue in all products. Equity
capital markets
revenue fell 54% qoq as the Q113 included a large private
transaction, partly
offset by higher IPO activity in Q213.
The adjusted cost/income ratio for IB further improved to 64% in
Q213 (66% in
Q113), which in Fitch's view highlights the bank's successful
efforts in
reducing the compensation ratio (44% in Q213) and overall costs.
Wealth Management delivered a solid quarter with CHF0.6bn
adjusted pre-tax
profit, and the division saw continued inflows of net new money
(NNM), which
amounted to CHF10.1bn in the quarter. NNM inflows continued to
be robust in Asia
and emerging markets, whereas Europe saw mixed conditions with
onshore business
inflows compensating for offshore business outflows. The gross
margin remained
stable on assets under management at about 90bp, which remains
below UBS'
95-105bp target.
Fitch considers UBS' wealth management activities, including
Wealth Management
Americas, which generated CHF258m pre-tax profit in Q113, a
strength for the
bank's ratings, and UBS has demonstrated that it can generate
solid
profitability in these segments, where it has a leading global
franchise.
UBS' remaining business lines (Global Asset Management and
Retail & Corporate)
generated sound profitability, with broadly flat adjusted
pre-tax profit.
UBS' Q213 results included significant charges in the Non-core
and Legacy
portfolio, which are booked as part of the Corporate Centre.
These included the
CHF619m provision for litigation and regulatory matters. Net
revenue in the
Non-core and Legacy Portfolio fell to CHF73m from CHF504m in
Q113 as income from
the credit and rates portfolios declined in a weaker operating
environment after
a solid Q113. Q213 net revenue included a CHF119m revaluation of
the option to
reacquire the SNB StabFund after a CHF240m gain in the previous
quarter. UBS
intends to reacquire the SNB StabFund in H213, which the bank
expects to result
in regulatory capital ratios improving by 70-90bps.
During the quarter, UBS made solid progress in further reducing
risk-weighted
assets (RWA) in the Non-core and Legacy Portfolio. At end-June,
Basel III RWA in
these portfolios amounted to CHF77.6bn, a 24% reduction since
end-2012. Total
assets in the portfolios amounted to CHF300bn, primarily
relating to positive
replacement values on derivatives. Further reductions in total
assets in the
Non-core and Legacy portfolio are likely to be slower than to
date, and
operational, including litigation and regulatory, risk in the
division remains.
Nevertheless, Fitch expects that any costs related to the
Non-core and Legacy
portfolio can be easily absorbed by the bank's operating profit.
UBS continued to strengthen its capital and funding. Its 11.2%
'fully applied'
Basel III CET1 ratio at end-June 2013 was a material 110bp
improvement from
end-March 2013, driven by an increase in CET1 and lower RWAs.
Fitch expects UBS
to reach its target 13% Basel III 'fully applied' CET1 ratio
during 2014, and to
remain among the leading banks in its global trading and
universal bank peer
group by this measure. UBS' un-weighted leverage according to
the Swiss
interpretation of Basel III regulations improved at end-June
2013 to 2.9% on a
'fully applied' basis. The leverage ratio should improve further
as the bank
progressively reduces its Non-core and Legacy Portfolio.
Contact:
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
