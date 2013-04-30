RPT-Fitch upgrades NV Energy & subsidiaries ratings; outlook stable

April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded NV Energy, Inc.'s (NVE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. Fitch has also upgraded the Long-term IDRs of NVE's utility operating
subsidiaries Nevada Power Company d/b/a/ NV Energy (NPC) and Sierra Pacific Power
Company d/b/a/ NV Energy (SPPC) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Fitch has also assigned a short-term IDR
of 'F3' to NPC and SPPC. Finally, Fitch has upgraded to 'BBB' and withdrawn NPC's senior
unsecured debt rating. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release. The Rating Outlook for NVE, NPC and SPPC is revised to Stable from
Positive. Approximately $5 billion of debt is affected by the rating actions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Improving financial profile due to significant debt reduction, higher earnings
and lower interest expense;
--Relatively low 2013 - 2015 cap-ex requirements following completion of a major
generation build cycle;
--A balanced regulatory environment in Nevada;
--Relatively high debt leverage notwithstanding significant reductions in recent
years;
--Continued, albeit sluggish, economic recovery in Nevada
Upgrade and Stable Outlook
The ratings and Stable Rating Outlooks reflect improved consolidated credit
metrics due to historic and anticipated debt reduction, a balanced regulatory
environment in Nevada and slowly improving regional economic conditions. The
ratings consider NVE management's ongoing efforts to continue to work
effectively with regulators to reduce regulatory lag and improve credit quality
and earned returns. The Public Utility Commission of Nevada (PUCN) has approved
several rate riders designed to recover certain variable costs outside of base
rate proceedings and general rate case decisions in recent years have been
supportive of credit quality, in Fitch's opinion.
Improved Financial Profile
In 2012, NVE's credit metrics improved meaningfully, primarily reflecting the
$159 million rate increase authorized by the PUCN in NPC's last general rate
case (GRC) effective Jan. 1, 2012. EBITDA-to-interest and debt-to-EBITDA of 3.8x
and 4.4x, respectively, in 2012 are consistent with today's ratings upgrade.
Fitch projects that NVE's EBITDA coverage and debt ratios will improve to 4x or
better during 2013 - 2015. Similarly, 2012 FFO coverage and leverage ratios of
3.9x and 17.4% are expected to strengthen modestly to 4.1x and 19% during 2013 -
2015, supporting today's rating actions and Stable Rating Outlook.
Capex and FCF
NVE's capex peaked in 2008 due to a multi-year effort to build/acquire
generating capacity to lessen NVE's reliance on purchase power. With this period
of elevated capital investment behind the company, projected capex during 2013 -
2015 is expected to average less than $500 million per annum. On a cumulative
basis, NVE is expected to spend less during 2013 - 2015 than its peak 2008
investment tally of $1.6 billion. Fitch expects the decline in growth-related
capital expenditures combined with a sharp increase operating earnings to result
in significant excess cash generation during 2013 - 2015. Based on current
assumptions, Fitch expects further debt reduction through 2015.
Management Strategy
Growth capital at NVE is expected to be limited, in Fitch's opinion, to
completion of its smart grid investment, ON Line and other, relatively small
transmission projects. Management intends to utilize internal cash to reduce
debt while returning capital to shareholders through increased dividends,
targeting a 60% - 65% payout ratio. Based on its current annual payout of $0.76
per share and the $1.30 per share mid-point of management's current earnings per
share guidance, NVE's payout ratio is 59%.
NPC 2011 GRC
NVE earnings, cash flow and coverage ratios benefit from the $159 million (7%)
rate increase approved by the PUCN in NPC's 2011 GRC. NPC filed the GRC in June
2011 and the PUCN issued its final decision December 2011. The rate increase
represents more than 60% of NVE's requested $250 million rate hike and was
effective January 1, 2012. The PUCN rate increase was based on a 10.0%
authorized return on equity (ROE), 50-basis points below the ROE adopted in
NVE's previous GRC.
Regulatory/Political Environment
While the 50-basis point decrease in authorized ROE in its 2011 GRC is a
concern, the overall rate increase in the commission's final decision was, in
Fitch's view, supportive of NVE/NPC credit quality. Fitch expects the regulatory
compact in Nevada to continue to be supportive of NPC and its operating
utilities current credit quality. Fitch expects NVE's need for large base rate
increases to diminish in light of our expectations for meaningfully lower 2013 -
2015 capital expenditures.
Under Nevada regulation, utilities file triennial GRCs and final decisions are
required seven months following filing dates. Utilities are able to update GRC
filings for known and measurable items. Other credit supportive aspects of
Nevada regulation include pre-approval of planned capex and PUCN authorized
deferred accounting and pass-through mechanisms for timely recovery of fuel and
purchase power and demand side management expenses as well as lost sales due to
energy efficiency programs.
SPPC submitted Notices of Intent (NOI) April 3, 2013 with the PUCN to file
electric and gas rate adjustments by June 3, 2013 for rates to be effective
January 1, 2014. Under Nevada state law, utilities are required to provide 60
day notice prior to filing a GRC.
Nevada Economic Conditions
Fitch's projections consider the relatively sluggish recovery underway in
Nevada. The state was hit particularly hard by the collapse of the housing
market and broader recession that began in 2007. The high unemployment rate and
general economic malaise in Nevada have constrained power demand and financial
improvement at NVE and its utilities, in Fitch's opinion. Retail kilowatt-hour
sales turned positive in 2012 for NPC/SPPC and continued modest growth is
projected during 2013 - 2015 at rates well-below those experienced prior to the
great recession.
One Company Merger Initiative:
NPC plans to merge NPC and SPPC following completion of the ON Line transmission
project (ON Line). The 235 mile 500 kv transmission project will connect NV's
southern service territory (NPC) with its northern service territory (SPPC)
enabling more efficient joint dispatch and providing access to California
markets. NVE will have a 25% ownership interest in the project, which is
expected to be completed by December 31, 2013. Management has indicated that it
plans to file its merger application with regulators six months prior to
completion of ON Line. Regulatory approval is required from the PUCN and FERC to
complete the anticipated merger. In Fitch's view, the merger of NPC and SPPC is
not likely to have an impact on NVE, NPC or SPPC's credit ratings.
Adequate Liquidity
Fitch considers NVE's liquidity position to be adequate. NPC and SPPC have
sufficient availability under their respective $500 million and $250 million
revolving credit facilities. These five-year facilities mature March 2017.
Availability under the facilities is reduced by negative mark-to-market exposure
of hedging obligations of up to $250 million for NPC and $125 million for SPPC.
Under the direction of the PUCN, neither utility has entered into fixed-price
natural gas hedges since 2009. At year-end 2012, neither utility had any
negative mark-to-market exposure for hedging transactions. The facilities
contain one financial maintenance covenant requiring both NPC and SPPC's
debt-to-capital ratio not to exceed 68%.
Ample availability under the credit facilities and a historical track record of
accessibility to the capital markets, combined with moderate capex needs, should
facilitate sufficient financial flexibility to NVE and its utility subsidiaries,
in Fitch's opinion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An adverse change to the regulatory compact in Nevada could trigger future
negative rating actions.
Greater than anticipated debt reduction and/or a faster-than-expected economic
recovery in Nevada could result in positive rating actions.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
NVE
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
NPC
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Senior secured debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BB+' and withdrawn
--Short-term IDR rated 'F3'.
SPPC
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--Senior secured debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
--Short-term IDR rated 'F3'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive.