RPT-Fitch: U.S. high yield default rate slips to 1.6% in March, on the move in April

The U.S. high yield trailing 12-month default rate slipped to 1.6% in March, down from 1.9% at the end of 2012, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings. However, activity has been brisk in April, and Fitch projects that the rate will move back up to roughly 2% in the second quarter. Eight issuers defaulted on $3.4 billion in bonds in the first three months of this year compared with 12 issuers and $5.2 billion in first-quarter 2012. April has thus far added seven issuers and $2.8 billion to the year's tally (versus two and $0.5 billion last year).

Public sources state that Energy Future Holdings (EFH) is considering a prepackaged bankruptcy. Such an event would propel the default rate to an estimated 3.5%. While EFH's troubles are well documented, the rate would nonetheless hit a three-year high. Shifting perceptions around default conditions could affect risk receptivity in an otherwise booming high yield market.

Sectors that have produced multiple defaults this year include broadcasting and media, and gaming, lodging and restaurants. There has also been a strong representation of secured bonds in the default mix. Secured bonds comprise 72% of the estimated $6.2 billion in defaults including April activity. There is currently $262 billion of these issues outstanding (or 22% of high yield market volume). Issuance soared post-crisis to refinance maturing loans. Of this total, a revealing 39% is rated 'B-' or lower versus 31% for unsecured/subordinated issues. The rating mix data suggests that the average credit quality of companies carrying secured bonds is poor, which is supported by the concentration of secured bonds in this year's defaults.

The weighted average recovery rate on defaults through March was 73.3% of par. This was mostly due to above-par recovery rates on EFH's senior secured distressed debt exchanges completed in January. Excluding EFH, the average recovery was a more moderate but above average 48.4%.

