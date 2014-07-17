RPT-Fitch: Vehicle Depreciation Nearing Pre-Recession Levels for U.S. Auto ABS

(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Depreciation rates on used vehicles are nearing levels not seen since the recession, though
the trend will soon reverse and likely lead to marginally higher losses for U.S. auto ABS,
according to the latest joint report from Black Book and Fitch Ratings.
According to Black Book, both new and used vehicle markets are seeing positive
growth after hitting a low of 10.3 million new vehicle sales in 2009. As a
result, depreciation has increased every year since 2011. Black Book projects
new vehicles sales to finish north of 16 million units this year and at least
16.5 million in 2015. As a result, annual depreciation levels on used vehicles
will begin climbing to roughly 13% in 2014 and 15% in 2015,' said Black Book
Senior Vice President and Editorial Director Ricky Beggs.
A rise in depreciation rates will also lead to a moderate increase in auto ABS
losses, albeit well within initial loss expectations. 'Even at the prospect of a
marginal increase in losses, used vehicle values are still relatively healthy
and auto loan ABS can comfortably withstand a moderate increase,' said Senior
Director Hylton Heard.
Fitch points out that rising interest rates, not likely to occur until 2015, can
result in higher vehicle depreciation if this were to dent consumer demand for
new and used vehicles. 'Rising rates could make purchasing a vehicle more
expensive for consumers and in turn help accelerate depreciation levels, though
not enough to move the needle on stable ABS performance,' said Heard.
The Black Book-Fitch Vehicle Depreciation report is a joint venture by the two
companies utilizing Black Book's used vehicle depreciation data. The report will
be released on a quarterly basis. A copy of the Black Book-Fitch Vehicle
Depreciation Report is available by either emailing
'LenderSolutions@BlackBookUSA.com' or by going 'www.fitchratings.com' or by
clicking on the above link.
