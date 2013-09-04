版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 9月 4日 星期三 21:34 BJT

RPT-Fitch Withdraws Iberian Minerals' 'B' IDR

Sept 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Switzerland-registered Iberian Minerals Corp's (Iberian) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with Stable Outlook.

Iberian has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Iberian. For full information on the key rating drivers, see "Fitch Assigns Iberian Minerals 'B' IDR; Outlook Stable" dated 13 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.
