Fitness First postpones $500 mln Singapore IPO - WSJ

SINGAPORE Oct 3 UK gym operator Fitness First has postponed its planned $500 million initial public offering in Singapore, making it the latest company to shelve its listing plans due to the volatile market conditions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Quoting unnamed sources, the Journal said Fitness First will consider a listing again sometime next year.

CLSA, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan had been appointed as bookrunners for the IPO. The cancellation may cast cloud on football club Manchaster United's plan to raise $1 billion from a high-profile Singapore listing.

According to previous reports, private equity firm BC Partners paid 835 million pounds ($1.3 billion) to take control of Fitness First in 2005.

Efforts to reach officials with Fitness First for comment were unsuccessful.

($1 = 0.642 British pounds) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)