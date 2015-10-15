Bristol-Myers, Five Prime enter licensing deal of up to $1.74 bln

Oct 15 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on
Thursday it agreed to exclusively license and collaborate with
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc to develop and
commercialize Five Prime's antibody program in the treatment of
cancer.
Five Prime will receive $350 million upfront and potential
development and regulatory milestone payments, totaling $1.74
billion, for the program which includes the drug component
codenamed FPA008.
The drug component, which is in Phase 1 development, belongs
to a new class of drugs called immunotherapies, designed to
harness body's own immune system to fight cancer.
The global deal includes additional double-digit royalties
on future sales and an option to co-promote in the United
States, the companies said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)