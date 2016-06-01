Cargill acquires specialty food maker Five Star Custom Foods

| June 1
June 1 U.S. agricultural trader Cargill Inc
said Wednesday it has signed an agreement to acquire
Five Star Custom Foods, Ltd, a Texas-based company specializing
in cooked protein products, soups and sauces for restaurants and
food processors.
Cargill did not disclose terms of the deal, but said it
expected the transaction to be finalized this summer after a
regulatory review.
The 151-year-old grain trader has recently been refocusing
its operations by exiting lower-margin businesses and expanding
deeper into higher-margin endeavors, like food ingredients and
aquaculture, to capitalize on consumer trends such as simpler
ingredient labels. The company sold its U.S. pork business last
year.
The Five Star acquisition includes facilities in Fort Worth,
Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee, that currently produce products
including meat toppings for pizza, pulled pork and chili.
"Adding Five Star Custom Foods to Cargill's protein business
will provide us with new capabilities we currently do not have,
while allowing us to be more nimble in our ability to meet the
ever-changing needs of our customers and consumers," Brian
Sikes, vice president of Cargill's protein businesses, said in a
statement.
Cargill bought a ground beef plant in the Dallas-Fort Worth
area in 2012 and owns a cattle feed yard in nearby Bovina,
Texas. It also operates beef and turkey processing facilities in
the state and a food distribution center in San Antonio, which
will complement the Five Star acquisition, Cargill spokesman
Mike Martin said.
