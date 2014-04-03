Five9's IPO priced at $7 per share-underwriter

April 3 Five9 Inc's initial public
offering has been priced at $7 per share, an underwriter said,
valuing the cloud-based software provider at about $322.3
million.
The pricing comes much below the company's expected range of
$9-$11 per share.
The company, which competes with Cisco Systems Inc
and Avaya Inc, raised as much as $70 million from the offering
selling 10 million shares.
Five9's shares will start trading on the Nasdaq on Friday
under the symbol "FIVN".
California-based Five9 aims to replace software installed in
call-center companies' computer systems with web-based software.
The company facilitates over three billion interactions and has
more than 2,000 customers, according to its filing.
Five9's major shareholders include venture capital firm
Hummer Winblad Venture Partners with about 23 percent stake and
private equity firm Adams Street Partners with roughly 20
percent.
After the offering, Hummer would own about 18 percent while
Adams' stake would drop to 15.5 percent.
J.P.Morgan, Barclays and BofA Merrill Lynch were the lead
underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)