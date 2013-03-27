版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-Five Below shares add to after-hours losses; last down 8.1 pct

NEW YORK, March 27 Five Below Inc : * Shares added to after-hours losses, and were last down 8.1 percent.

