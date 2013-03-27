BRIEF-Five Below shares add to after-hours losses; last down 8.1 pct

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties sells Santa Monica asset
* Hudson Pacific Properties- 50,687-square-foot office redevelopment and related development land sold for $35 million before credits, prorations and closing costs
NEW YORK, March 27 Five Below Inc : * Shares added to after-hours losses, and were last down 8.1 percent.
* Dryships Inc announces acquisition of four modern newcastlemax vessels
* Synchrony Financial and Midas extend auto care consumer financing agreement