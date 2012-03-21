Discount retailer Five Below eyes IPO -sources

| March 20
March 20 Discount chain store operator Five
Below, which is owned by private equity firms Advent
International and LLR Partners, is in talks with bankers about
an initial public offering, according to two sources familiar
with the situation.
The Philadelphia-based company has hired at least part of
its underwriting team, according to one of the sources, but the
names of the banks could not be confirmed.
Five Below generates earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization of $45 million to $50 million, the
second source said, and is growing quickly.
Five Below would likely be compared against other discount
stores when it markets its IPO, said the source. These
companies, like Dollar General and Dollar Tree,
are both trading at over 20 times forward earnings.
If valued against this multiple, Five Below could command a
market valuation of over $1 billion.
Five Below could not be reached for comment. LLR Partners
and Advent International both declined comment.
Advent has a history of investing in deep-discount stores
including Dollar Express, which is now owned by Dollar Tree, and
European retailer Poundland, owned by Warburg Pincus.
Founded in 2002 by David Schlessinger, the founder of retail
bookstore chain Encore Books and former Zany Brainy CEO Tom
Vellios, Five Below sells merchandise between $1 and $5 that is
targeted for teens and young adults. The company operates nearly
200 stores throughout the U.S. and is planning to add 50 more
this year.