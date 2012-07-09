UPDATE 1-Five Below sees IPO priced at $12-$14/shr

* To sell 9.6 mln shares in offering
* Co to offer 4.8 mln shrs, shareholders the rest
July 9 Specialty value retailer Five Below Inc
said it expects its initial public offering of 9.6 million
shares to be priced at $12 to $14 apiece.
Five Below, which prices all its products at $5 or below,
will offer 4.8 million shares while selling shareholders will
offer the rest.
At the midpoint of the expected price range, the offering
will raise about $125 million.
The company, which targets teen and pre-teen consumers, is
backed by funds managed by private equity firm Advent
International.
Philadelphia-based FiveBelow, founded in 2002, said in a
regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of $2 million
for the 13 weeks ended April 28 on net sales of $71.8 million.
Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Jefferies are lead underwriters
to the offering.
The company expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under
the ticker symbol "FIVE".