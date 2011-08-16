UPDATE 1-Flagstar to sell Indiana branches to First Financial

(Follows alerts)
* Flagstar to sell 22 branches in Indiana
* Deal at 7 percent premium on deposits held
* To add to First Financial earnings from 2013
* Deal expected to close by Q4
Aug 16 Regional bank Flagstar Bancorp Inc
said it will sell 22 branches in Indiana to First
Financial Bancorp at a 7 percent premium on deposits
held at these branches.
Late last month, Flagstar sold 27 Atlanta branches to PNC
Financial Services Group Inc for $42 million, as the
loss-making bank looks to shore up its finances and focus more
on Michigan and New England regions.
Based on the $327.9 million of consumer and commercial
deposits held as of June 30, the First Financial deal works out
to a one-time gain of around $23 million, Flagstar said in a
statement.
First Financial will also acquire Flagstar's government and
municipal deposits of $197.9 million.
First Financial will pay net book value on all real estate
and personal assets of the branches and will assume the existing
leases on 14 of these.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based First Financial said the transaction,
which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, will add to
earnings from 2013 onwards.
Shares of Flagstar closed down 4 percent at nearly 63 cents
on The New York Stock Exchange. First Financial closed up 1
percent at $15.20 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing By Anil D'Silva)