UPDATE 1-Flagstar to sell Indiana branches to First Financial

Aug 16 Regional bank Flagstar Bancorp Inc said it will sell 22 branches in Indiana to First Financial Bancorp at a 7 percent premium on deposits held at these branches.

Late last month, Flagstar sold 27 Atlanta branches to PNC Financial Services Group Inc for $42 million, as the loss-making bank looks to shore up its finances and focus more on Michigan and New England regions.

Based on the $327.9 million of consumer and commercial deposits held as of June 30, the First Financial deal works out to a one-time gain of around $23 million, Flagstar said in a statement.

First Financial will also acquire Flagstar's government and municipal deposits of $197.9 million.

First Financial will pay net book value on all real estate and personal assets of the branches and will assume the existing leases on 14 of these.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based First Financial said the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, will add to earnings from 2013 onwards.

Shares of Flagstar closed down 4 percent at nearly 63 cents on The New York Stock Exchange. First Financial closed up 1 percent at $15.20 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing By Anil D'Silva)